After opening the season with a big win on Tuesday night, the Pioneers of North Arkansas College will be looking forward to starting the home season on Friday night.
Northark will be hosting its Pioneer Classic at Pioneer Pavilion.
Action will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday night. Central Baptist College’s junior varsity team will be opposite Missouri Valley College’s junior varsity team.
At 7 p.m., the Pioneers will be playing Link Year prep school.
The Pioneers enter the season with a solid potential of scoring. The squad currently has seven players that are averaging double digit scoring with a good blend of sophomores and freshmen putting up points.
There are three returning starters from last year’s squad in Kenny Chambers of Willard, Mo.; Ian Moore of Lamar, Mo.; and Skyler Young of Harrison.
The Pioneers had two starters back from the 2017-2018 season that were injured in the same early season game last year. The pair redshirted and are back this season. Deontei Johnson and Roberto Galvin, both of Springfield, Mo. are back to help the team.
There are three other sophomores in Jones Sabastiano (Kansas City, Mo.); Devan Hampton (Clever, Mo.); and Tyreece Winn (Brunswick, Mo.) that provide valuable depth.
The Pioneers have a solid freshman class to add with the experience of the sophomores.
Redshirt freshman Jarrett Ray of Berryville; Elliott Brooks (Memphis, Tenn.); Alec Buhr (Rolla, Mo.); Tanner Oetting (Springfield, Mo.); Seth Beussink (Jackson, Mo.); Garrett Dietsche (Mountain Home); and Trent Lippoldt (Doniphan, Mo.) round out the team.
Saturday, the Pioneers play at 2 p.m. Missouri Valley will be the opponent. Action starts at noon that day as Link Year will play Central Baptist.
