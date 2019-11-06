JOPLIN, Mo. — Anytime a team has seven players scoring in double figures, it should be a good thing.
Tuesday night in the season opener for the Pioneers of North Arkansas College, the squad dropped 123 points on Missouri Southern University’s jayvee squad on the way to a 123-83 win.
Thirteen players scored in the contest that saw the Pioneers put 62 points on the scoreboard in the first half and 66 in the second half.
Northark drained 13 treys in the contest that saw Ian Moore hitting five of those. The Pioneers also finished the game hitting 18-of-20 free throw attempts for 90 percent.
The Pioneers led 62-49 at halftime, but it was a come from behind effort. Missouri Southern hit seven treys in the first 10 minutes of the game to take a 28-21 lead.
Northark caught fire in the second part of the first half. In the last 10 minutes, the Pioneers scored a 41-21 advantage that pushed them to their halftime bulge.
Northark added 26 points to begin the second half and moved its advantage to 24 points at the halfway point of the second half.
Leading Northark in scoring was Moore with 22 points. Trent Lippoldt added 17, Tanner Oetting and Skyler Young 13 points each, Garrett Dietsche and Kenny Chambers 12 apiece, Roberto Galvin 10, Seth Beussink nine, Tyreece Winn six, Ellott Brooks, Devan Hampton and Alec Buhr three apiece and Deontei Johnson two.
