North Arkansas College opened the season with several new players on the roster.
The squad didn’t miss a beat in the first game as they posted an 117-80 win over Evangel University’s jayvee squad.
After trailing 5-4 with returning sophomore Trent Lippoldt hitting the first two buckets for the Pioneers, Northark scored an 8-0 run.
Kyrin Hines hit the first bucket that was followed by his second basket of the season. Hayden Thomas grabbed an offensive rebound and scored for Northark to help the Pioneers double the Crusaders, 10-5.
Dontae Taylor then completed the 8-0 run to put the home team ahead, 12-5.
Evangel cut it to a one-possession contest, but Nate Schwartze scored for the Pioneers.
An Evangel basket was answered by a trey from Chris Hill.
After another Evangel bucket, the Pioneers stared the second big run of the game.
Taylor scored on a layup that was followed by a Hill steal that he converted to the second layup in a row.
Schwartze kicked out a pass to Taylor who drained a trey and then Schwartze called his own number to give the home team at 26-14 lead.
Evangel got the next five points, but Elliott Brooks drained the first of back-to-back treys.
Brooks second trey came on a pass from Nick King to start the third Pioneer run of the game. This run put things out of hand for the Crusaders.
Hines scored inside after the Brooks trey. Lippoldt completed a three-point play and Jacob Grady finished the run to give Northark a 39-23 lead.
Evangel was able to cut the lead to 14 points on two occasions, but Taylor scored and later Schwartze hit a 3-pointer to put those efforts to rest.
Cyrus Alexander scored to start a small 7-0 Pioneer run with 3:26 left in the first half. Thomas took a Schwartze pass and drained a trey. That bucket gave the Pioneers their first 20-point lead at 55-35.
Schwartze then hit Alexander for the last basket of the run.
Lippodlt and Schwartze scored the last two buckets of the half to push Northark ahead, 61-39.
Seven Pioneers scored in double digits led by Schwartze with 18 points. Lippoldt and Brooks added 17 each, Taylor, Thomas and Hill 13 apiece, Hines 10, Grady seven, Alexander six and Kaleb Woldeyes five.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Little Rock for a game against Arkansas Baptist Community College.
