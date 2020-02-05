Twenty two players for North Arkansas College put points in the scorebook Tuesday night at Pioneer Pavilion.
Those point totals equaled to two big wins for the Pioneers and Lady Pioneers.
The Pioneers defeated Williams Baptist College's jayvee squad 106-62 while the Lady Pioneers put up a 97-67 win.
Pioneers
North Arkansas College ran away with a 106-62 win over Williams Baptist College's jayvee squad.
The Pioneers (17-6) started quickly and never looked back in the win.
Deontei Johnson started the scoring for the Pioneers. He scored after the Pioneers collected two offensive rebounds.
Just a minute later, Kenny Chambers drained a trey.
Skyler Young took a pass from Johnson at the 17:30 mark to give the home team a 7-0 lead.
Roberto Galvin put the next points on the board with a bucket in the paint.
After a steal from Johnson, the Pioneers had to crash the board twice before Young was fouled on his shot. He put the Pioneers ahead, 10-0.
Chambers added his second trey of the game before the Eagles got on the board.
Williams Baptist scored three points to make it a 10-point lead for the Pioneers.
Northark then answered with a 10 point run to take a 20-point lead at 23-3.
Young scored after Johnson hit him with a no-look pass. Ian Moore hit Northark's third trey of the game.
Tanner Oetting continued the 3-point streak with a long shot. Oetting finished the streak for Northark with a layup after taking a pass from Moore.
Williams was able to score the second field goal of the game for the Eagles. However, Johnson had his third assist in the first 9:03 of the game with a pass to freshman Trent Lippoldt.
The Pioneers moved on to a 56-25 halftime lead.
Seven players drained a trey for the Pioneers in the game.
Galvin led the Pioneers with 22 points. He scored 20 of those in the second half. Johnson and Chambers scored 12 each, Oetting 11, Garrett Dietsche and Lippoldt 10 apiece, Young and Moore nine each, Devan Hampton and Tyreece Winn four apiece and Seth Beussink three.
Lady Pioneers
North Arkansas College used the 3-pointer to put the game away as the Lady Pioneers defeated Williams Baptist University's jayvee squad, 97-67.
The Lady Pioneers (15-4) scored 42 of their points from behind the arc as the team hit 14 treys. The squad hit 10 of those in the first half with Savanna Collins scoring five of those. Thirty of the team's first 52 points came from 3-pointers.
Northark hit 50 or more points in the first half for the third game in a row.
The Lady Pioneers scored a 27-19 first period lead.
Tori Hayes started the scoring for the Lady Pioneers. Leah Shellnut hit a free throw for the home team. Collins then hit her first 3-pointer of the period.
Hayes then put the next three points into the scorebook before Madison Moore drained a trey. Collins hit her second trey of the game from the left wing.
Sophomore Cheyenne Shelton hit two free throws and then Collins scored the next five Northark points with three of those coming on her third 3-pointer of the opening quarter.
The nation's leading 3-point percentage shooter Casey Wallace hit a long shot. Northark ended the period the way that it started — with a Hayes bucket.
Northark led at halftime, 52-33, as Collins and Moore each hit two treys and Wallace nailed the fifth 3-pointer of second period.
The Lady Pioneers moved its lead to 72-42 at the end of the third period.
Leading the Lady Pioneers in scoring was Collins with 20 points. Hayes added 15, Chaney Scott 13, Kelcee Hopper 10, Moore nine, Shelton eight, Wallace and Abby Dean six each, Baylea Smith five, Shellnut three and Katie Roubique two.
