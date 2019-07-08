North Arkansas College’s sports teams can put up numbers.
The men’s basketball team was had one of the highest scoring averages in junior college basketball and the Lady Pioneers were ranked high in the National Junior College Athletic Association polls for the entire season.
However, the main purpose of the college is to educate and the athletes at Northark didn’t do poorly in that department as well.
Eleven Northark athletes achieved Academic All-American status this season.
Baseball led the college with four players that were named. Women’s basketball had three while men’s basketball and softball had two each.
Omaha High School graduate Garrett Matlock was the only player that was named to the first team. Matlock was a member of the basketball team.
Valley Springs’ Ashlynn Taylor was named to the second team in her sophomore season at Northark. The Lady Pioneer basketball player helped lead her squad to a Region II title.
Also making the second team was Lady Pioneer basketball player Cheyenne Shelton of Mountain View; softball player Kacie Reed of Camden Fairview; and basketball player Garrett Kesterson of Fair Grove, Mo.
There were six players named to the third-team this season. Kiara Franklin of Monticello represented the women’s basketball team while Kinlee Thomas of Hollister, Mo. represented the softball squad.
Four baseball players were named to the team.
John Walter of Mayflower; Heath Forston of Pleasant Plains; Mason Carden, Fountain Lake; and Ryan Burks, Fair Grove, Mo. all made the squad.
