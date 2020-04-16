It is a time of uncertainty in athletic recruiting.
Coaches are not allowed to visit with players face-to-face and players are not allowed to visit campuses. Those are results of the Covid-19 virus, but the effects may have long reaching results as teams put products on the floor next year.
“It is a crap shoot,” said North Arkansas College coach Steve Hunter. ”We just don’t know.”
The Pioneer coaching staff had seen several players over the last school year, but there are still questions that will not get answered. Those answers may come in November when the basketball season starts.
“The kids that wait, may be left out,” said Hunter about any senior that is holding out. “They will have to pull the trigger. Kids that have gotten offers after the season was over when they had tryouts, may not get an offer at all.”
At this point and time, National Junior College Athletic Association rules keep coaches from seeing recruits in person until May 15.
“There are several players that we would like to have in for a workout,” started Hunter. “We would like to see them play with other kids. Sometimes the ones we think would do fine are not so good. Sometimes the ones that we questioned, play very well.”
Hunter feels that players should visit the campus.
“They may want to compare gyms or facilities,” said the coach about recruits. “They may want to see what the classrooms are like.”
During this time, the Pioneers have four commitments. Hunter would only speak of two since the paperwork was still in the process of the other two.
“We have commitments from Dontae Taylor of Springfield, Mo. and Nate Schwartze of Columbia, Mo.,” stated Hunter.
He went on to describe the players that will find a home in Harrison next season.
“Dontae (Taylor) is a Springfield (Mo.) Parkview player,” started the coach. “He was a three-year starter there and is a point guard for the Vikings. He has played with some very good players. He can also score for us.
“Schwartze is from Father Toltan in Columbia,” continued Hunter. “It is a private school. He can play the 1, 2 or 3 spot. He averaged in double figures this year. We have been after him the last couple of years.”
The Pioneers have a couple of big men returning to the team this season and some other players, but the team is not rounded out yet.
“Every day we make calls and we talk to coaches,” said Hunter. “We just don’t know.”
