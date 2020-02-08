PARAGOULD — Doubling the score on an opponent is obtainable, but Northark had the opportunity on the road Thursday to nearly triple the opposing Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College jayvee team.
Northark had things clicking on both ends of the court as they improved to an 18-6 record with a 122-43 gouging of Crowley’s Ridge.
Crowley’s Ridge was held to three field goals in the first half while Northark poured out the offense.
Ian Moore and Deontei Johnson both had the hot hand early as the sophomores both drained four shots from behind the arc.
Skyler Young, Tyreece Winn and Trent Lippoldt added six points apiece in the first half as Northark dominated the first half with a 53-12 lead at halftime.
The visiting Northark team continued to roll in the second half with 11 more 3s going down from long distance and a 69-point effort.
Moore added 11 more points to his total and hit three of his seven 3-pointer of the game in the second half.
Seth Beussink drained two long shots and scored 10 points while Young and Lippoldt collected another nine points each in the second-half thrashing.
Garrett Dietsche and Jarrett Ray each sank a pair of triples as Northark made 21 long shots in the game for 43.8 percent.
The team was 47-of-86 from the field for 54.7 percent and 7-of-12 at the foul line.
Roberto Galvin led the team on the boards with 17 rebounds while swatting five shots.
Moore’s 23 points was tops for Northark in the lopsided win. Young and Lippoldt added 15 points apiece. Johnson 14, Beussink 10, Winn and Dietsche eight each, Kenny Chambers seven, Ray six, Devon Hampton five, Elliott Brooks, Kobe Halloman and Galvin three each and Tanner Oetting two.
