The Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College were in action on Tuesday night in Pioneer Pavilion.
Facing Missouri Valley College’s jayvee squad, Northark rolled to an 80-46 win.
The first quarter set the tone for the contest. Northark scored 32 points in the opening 10 minutes. Leah Shellnut of Jasper led the team with nine points in the opening frame. Eight Lady Pioneers scored in the opening 10 minutes.
Northark doubled up Missouri Valley, 32-16, after the first period.
In the second frame, Tori Hayes took over the scoring reigns.
Hayes was 4-of-4 at the free throw line and added three buckets.
The Lady Pioneers hit 12-of-13 free throw attempts in the frame.
Northark led 57-20 at intermission. The Lady Pioneers held Missouri Valley to four points in the second period.
Leading Northark in scoring was Shellnut with 16 points. Hayes added 12, Savanna Collins, Cheyenne Shelton and Baylea Smith 11 each, Kelcee Hopper seven, Brooklyn Schmelter six, Madison Moore five, Casey Wallace and Samantha Skaggs four apiece and Abby Dean three.
