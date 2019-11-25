The Pioneers of North Arkansas College met a new team in the state of Arkansas.
Opposite the hardwood from South Arkansas Community College, the Pioneers didn’t waste much time in conveying to the first-year team that the home team was going to cruise for a win. Northark defeated the Stars, 100-68.
This is the first time that Southark has played competitive basketball since the mid 1990s. Southark dropped its women’s program for the rest of the season, so the Lady Pioneers didn’t have a game and will not make the trip to El Dorado later to play.
The Pioneers scored a quick 6-0 lead.
Ian Moore drained a trey before Roberto Galvin added a basket on a reverse layup. He later hit a free throw to complete the run.
Tyreece Winn hit the next shot for the Pioneers before Moore gave the home team a double-digit lead at 14-4.
Moore hit back to treys.
Kenny Chambers added to the lead with another deep bomb for the Pioneers.
Mountain Home’s Garrett Dietsche scored Northark’s next points that were followed by a layup for Chambers.
Northark hit their next back-to-back treys with Deontei Johnson draining the first one and Chambers hitting the second one.
The Pioneers hit for six treys in the first half and grew its lead to 22 points before settling for a 48-31 lead at intermission.
In the second half, the squad added three more treys and built a 30-point advantage with 9 minutes left in the game.
Leading the Pioneers in scoring was Chambers with 26 points. Galvin added 16, Moore 14, Trent Lippoldt nine, Winn eight, Dietsche and Alec Buhr six each, Seth Beussink four, Johnson and Elliott Brooks three each and Tanner Oetting and Jones Sabastiano two apiece.
