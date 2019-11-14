SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — North Arkansas College had a short trip to Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday night to face Evangel University’s jayvee squad.
The Lady Pioneers left with a 79-69 win over the Lady Crusaders.
Northark hit 21-of-30 free throws in the contest for 70 percent, but the squad missed four in the fourth quarter. Savanna Collins hit 4-of-4 in the fourth and added a basket and Kelcee Hopper added seven points to keep the home team at bay.
Northark trailed 18-15 after the first period.
Eight different Lady Pioneers scored in the second quarter and moved ahead, 41-35, at the midway point.
Evangel added 17 points in the third period, but the Lady Pioneers added 20 to move ahead, 61-52, with 10 minutes left.
Collins and Hopper led the Lady Pioneers with 17 points each. Tori Hayes added 11, Cheyenne Shelton seven, Baylea Smith six, Brooklyn Schmelter, Leah Shellnut and Chaney Scott five apiece and Madison Moore three.
Hopper had seven rebounds to conclude the game as Shellnut pulled down six.
Collins had seven assists.
Up Next
The Lady Pioneers will be traveling to Crowder to play in the Lady Roughrider Classic on Friday and Saturday.
