CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Junior College Athletic Association is following in the footsteps of the major NCAA conferences. Then the NJCAA is taking a little detour.
The national tournament of the NJCAA has been postponed — not canceled.
On Thursday afternoon the association announced that the national tournaments for Division I, Division II and Division III will all be played.
Instead of beginning on March 24, the tournament will not begin on April 21.
“That is a long delay,” said North Arkansas College Bobby Howard. “There is no way that we will be able to play at the same level that we are now.”
There are a lot of questions that surround the announcement.
Things such as scrimmaging other team during the five-week delay. Other things about recruiting and bringing high school players on campus for tryouts.
There are a lot of questions surrounding the postponement that will be answered over the next week.
Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO expressed his sentiments regarding the situation, “Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships, we are postponing the tournaments and maintain a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date.
“We have tow main objectives in this situation — first and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel and fans. Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for.”
Northark qualified for the Division II women’s national tournament.
The Lady Pioneers won the Region II tournament after defeating Southern Arkansas University, Tech in the finals. Northark then defeated St. Louis Community College in the Plains District finals.
