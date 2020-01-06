DALLAS — The Pioneers of North Arkansas College took a swing through the Dallas area for basketball action.
Northark left with two wins over the Texas schools that they faced.
Facing Dallas-Fort Worth Prep, the Pioneers downed the school, 96-74. On Saturday, the Pioneers defeated North Lake College, 105-94.
Northark 96, DFW Prep 74
Northark loves the 3-ball, however the squad only hit one long shot, but they still had enough fire power to get past Dallas-Fort Worth Prep, 96-74.
The Pioneers were 1-of-18 from behind the arc, but the squad was 36-of-69 inside the arc in the victory.
Getting off to a 43-28 lead after the first half, the Pioneers scored 53 second half points to extend the lead.
The Pioneers were 23-of-32 from the charity line.
Leading Northark in scoring was Roberto Galvin with 21 points. Skyler Young added 17, Kenny Chambers 14, Trent Lippoldt 13, Ian Moore seven, Alec Buhr six, Deontei Johnson five, Devan Hampton four, Garrett Dietsche three and Seth Beussink, Tanner Oetting and Elliott Brooks two apiece.
Galvin, Young and Chambers had double doubles as Galvin had 10 rebounds and Young pulled down 15. Chambers had 10 assists.
Northark 105, North Lake 94
Two Northark players scored more than 20 points as the Pioneers defeated North Lake, 105-94.
Northark scored a modest 52-49 lead at intermission before holding North Lake to 45 points in the second half.
The Pioneers found the outside shooting a little better. After hitting 5.5 percent of its treys in the first weekend game, the Pioneers sank 47.8 percent in the second contest.
Northark also hit 30-of-36 free throws for 83.3 percent.
Leading Northark in scoring was Moore with 24 points. Young added 21, Galvin 16, Chambers nine, Lippoldt eight, Oetting seven, Dietsche and Hampton six apiece, Johnson and Buhr five each and Beussink four.
Galvin had 10 rebounds in the contest and Johnson doled out nine assists and Chambers eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.