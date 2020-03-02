SEARCY — The National Junior College Athletic Association Region II Division II playoffs got underway on Sunday afternoon at Harding University in Searcy.
With four Arkansas teams vying for the league postseason title and a trip to the District P Tournament. The District P Tournament will pit the winner of the Missouri region against the Region II winner. The tournament will be held on the home court of the Arkansas winner.
Sunday afternoon the Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College recorded a 60-56 win over Arkansas State University, Mid-South.
In the night cap, the Pioneers defeated Southern Arkansas University Tech, 104-94.
Lady Pioneers
The Lady Pioneers withstood a late rally from the Lady Greyhounds on the way to the finals. Northark won the contest, 60-56.
Entering the final frame, Northark held a 49-42 advantage.
Northark managed only 11 points, but the team had enough to secure the win.
The Lady Pioneers trailed at the end of the first period, 13-12. They scored 20 second-quarter points to get the lead at halftime, 32-29.
Northark added four points to its lead in the third period.
The Lady Pioneers will be playing in the finals against Southern Arkansas University Tech at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will be held at Rhoades Fieldhouse.
Leading Northark in scoring was Leah Shellnut with 28 points. Savanna Collins added 16, Kelcee Hopper seven, Chaney Scott six, Cheyenne Shelton four and Tori Hayes three.
Pioneers
Northark took a first half lead and moved on to the finals with a 104-94 win over Southern Arkansas University Tech.
Northark shot the basketball well from the field. The team hit 57.4 percent of its field goal attempts. The squad hit eight 3-point attempts out of 16 tries.
However, the Pioneers managed only 59 percent of its free throw attempts. The squad shot 44 free throws in the game.
At halftime, the Pioneers led, 55-48.
Ian Moore led the Pioneers with 24 points. Skyler Young added 21, Trent Lippoldt 13, Alec Buhr 12, Roberto Galvin and Kenny Chambers 11 each, Seth Beussink six, Deontei Johnson four and Tanner Oetting two.
Young pulled down 11 rebounds. Lippoldt eight and Buhr and Galvin six each.
Johnson and Chambers had six assists each.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Tuesday evening at 7:30 facing Arkansas State University, Mid-South.
