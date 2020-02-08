Basketball action will be hot and heavy on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison.
The Lady Pioneers and Pioneers of North Arkansas College will be facing Southern Arkansas University Tech in action beginning at noon.
These are Region II contests.
Currently, the Lady Pioneers are in first place in the region. The squad holds a one-game lead over National Park and a two game bulge over SAU Tech.
The Pioneers are third in the Region II race.
SAU Tech is one game ahead of the Pioneers in the league standings. Each team has three conference games left this season.
Between the two games will be the induction of two members into the North Arkansas College athletic Hall of Fame.
Jerry Mitchell and Jerry Thomason will be recognized between the games.
Mitchell has been a big supporter of the Northark athletic program. He has made several trips with the basketball squads and has served as bookkeeper during the regular season and while Northark was hosting the national tournament.
Thomason is the winningest basketball coach in Northark history. Thomason averaged 15.6 wins a season at the head of the Pioneer program. He won 406 contests while coaching at Northark.
The coach served as the athletic director of the college for 15 years.
