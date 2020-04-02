With all the cancelations nowadays, it’s getting harder to mark things off of the ole bucket list.
My bucket list typically gets things added to it faster than things get crossed off the list.
However, ziplining on a professional setup has finally been conquered after visiting the Buffalo River Canopy Tour from Buffalo Outdoor Center. Having all of the correct harnesses wrapped around you with reliable straps, ropes and pulleys make a big difference. Knowledgeable guides telling me what to do and what not to do also helped my anxiety.
As a kid, I once came across a spool of thick rope that was probably somewhere around 150 to 200 feet long. Because I’m so smart, I got the bright idea that I would make my own zipline and test my fate. I climbed 20 or so feet up a strong tree with one end of the rope and using my lack of knot-tying abilities, I somehow attached it to the tree in a way that it wasn’t coming undone.
Next was finding a way to secure the other end of my rope.
My engineering skills and ingenuity convinced my feeble brain that if I tied it to the hitch on my truck, then I could drive forward to stretch the rope so that I could zip down it.
With the rope tight and at an angle that was convincing enough for me to take a leap of faith, I was ready to climb back up the tree.
On the Canopy Tour, they had the fancy pulleys that glided with ease on the wire while making a “wizzing” noise and providing a comfortable and smooth ride.
My makeshift rope zip wasn’t afforded that luxury. I did however, have a nylon strap. In hindsight, I should’ve put more thought into my gliding device.
Once I arrived to where I tied the rope onto the tree, I wrapped the nylon strap over the rope and firmly around both of my hands. Then I jumped out of the tree with all my momentum going down the line.
I’m still alive to write this story, so the ending wasn’t all that bad.
Despite the rope stretched very tight, I only went about 20 feet down the line before I came to a complete stop while hanging 10 or so feet off of the ground. I was able to bounce on the rope (which the canopy tour guides said isn’t smart to do) by pulling up and down which built some speed and I eventually made it to the ground with both legs firmly planted.
I had survived with no traumatizing side effects. The nylon strap was a different story. It was almost burnt completely in half. It’s a wonder it lasted as long as it did. If the rope had been any longer then I would’ve went plummeting to the ground unsuspectingly.
It took until that moment for a sprinkling of common sense to enter my brain and I didn’t go down the rope again.
I’ve never jumped off a roof with an umbrella, but I still want to go skydiving. I have jumped off of roofs and trees onto a trampoline and I don’t recommend it. The launch angle is very important.
I love roller coasters and I will wait in line an extra 20 minutes so that I can ride in the front. Bungee jumping, the giant swing and the slingshot are all marked off my list. I’ve climbed several cedar trees lately to retrieve my disc while playing disc golf. That may be more dangerous than anything but I’ll keep doing it.
You can’t convince me that I’m too old to do anything, including yoga which causes me to fall over backwards. But one of those things will probably eventually be the death of me. I hope not but at the same time, I don’t want to die from simply touching my face either.
My advice is always to get out and do something whenever possible. I want to go skydiving and bungee jump out of a hot-air balloon someday. With the way the world is going, Jesus may come back and get me before I’m able to jump out of anything. And I’m just fine with that too.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
