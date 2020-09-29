NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Movement is not a good thing when it comes to a football team being lined up before a play.
In the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, there is very little movement.
There was only three teams that moved in the Overall Poll and the top four teams in five of the six classification polls stayed the same.
In Class 5A, the Goblins of Harrison stayed in the fifth spot of the polls. They gained some ground on Little Rock Christian, who fell from third to fourth despite picking up a win on Friday.
Pulaski Academy continues to dominate the voting in Class 5A. The Bruins received all 25 first place votes. Wynne hung around in second place.
Texarkana moved from fourth place to third place after playing only its second game of the season.
Bryant remains at the top of the Overall and Class 7A polls.
Bentonville and North Little Rock remained No. 2 and No. 3 in both polls as well.
Class 6A Greenwood checks in at No. 4 overall and No. 1 in Class 6A.
Pulaski Academy is No. 5 overall and Conway is No. 6. The Wampus Cats are one of two teams in the top 10 that have not played four games this season. If a squad has not played four games, then there was a week of COVID-19 concerns.
Cabot is the No. 7 team overall and Lake Hamilton is No. 8. The Wolves moved up two spots after being No. 10 last week.
Bentonville West fell a spot to No. 9 and two Pulaski County public schools are tied at No. 10 overall.
Joe T Robinson, who is No. 1 in Class 4A, and Little Rock Parkview are tied for tenth.
Lake Hamilton and Parkview are No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in the Class 6A polls.
Benton remains No. 4 in Class 6A and Siloam Springs, who gave Harrison its lone defeat, moved into the rankings at No. 5 in class 6A.
In Class 4A, Arkadelphia remained No. 2 and Nashville is third. The pair were scheduled to meet on Friday, but COVID-19 concerns kept the two teams apart.
After a thrashing of Berryville, Shiloh Christian stayed at No. 4 in Class 4A and Rivercrest moved into the No. 5 position. The Colts have been a member of Class 3A until this cycle.
Class 3A has some several teams picking up first place votes.
Harding Academy, Prescott, Newport and Booneville all received at least one first place vote. The four teams are ranked in that order in the classification. Hoxie and McGehee are tied for the No. 5 position.
Fordyce is still stuck at the top in Class 2A. Junction City is No. 2; Gurdon, No. 3; and Des Arc, No. 4. All four teams hold the same position as last week.
Poyen is the newcomer to the poll checking in at No. 5.
