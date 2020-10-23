The internet is a powerful tool and curse.
It remembers things and occasionally those things can haunt you.
When you are a columnist, which I am not even though I write one once a week, people want to argue with you and pick apart every word that you write.
In this job, you learn to roll with the punches and know that you are not going to please everyone.
Last year, I wrote a column about which open SEC head football coaching job was the best. Those jobs included: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Misery...I mean Missouri.
I looked at a lot of aspects of each college. Facilities, the university, the fan base and the college towns that each university was located.
When you compare, Oxford, Starkville and Columbia to Fayetteville, it is a pretty easy decision as to which area is the best.
Obviously, I picked Arkansas as the better job of the four. That drew some fire from state No. 50 — Mississippi. It seems that Mississippi is last in every category with education being the top one.
The two Mississippi schools hired big names as their coaches. Missouri hired a coach that was not deemed worthy of a Class 7A football job in Arkansas. (He could not land one of the jobs in NWA and the arrogant high school said he wasn't to "Class 7A level." I didn't realize those schools were on a higher level than the SEC.)
In the SEC everything is scrutinized. Several national publications and networks gave their opinions on the hires.
Arkansas was given a C- for hiring Sam Pittman.
The Mississippi schools were given an A- and B+ for hiring Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach, respectively. You have the Lane Train and the Air Raid.
It is early in the year, but guess what? It appears that Arkansas made the better choice. The Hogs are 2-0 against these "better coaches."
Arkansas is now 3-1...I mean 2-2 after the Auburn mistake by the officials.
The officiating crew that called the Arkansas and Auburn game was grounded this week. They have to sit out of a contest for changing the outcome of the contest.
SEC front office personnel said that Arkansas was not making a play for the ball and that is why the officials made the call they did. However, if you look at the play, there are three Arkansas players that are trying to get the ball. The closest player to the ball is literally having his jersey held by an Auburn player while he is trying to get to the football.
It will be interesting to see what the SEC does to make it up to the Razorbacks. They gave the Hogs the toughest schedule in the country. Since the schools were not allowed to play any non-conference games this COVID season, Arkansas was the cupcake on everyone's schedule. Of course that is my humble opinion of what the SEC was thinking.
Razorback football has given me hope. Looking at Hog football is like looking at a small ray of sunshine in 2020.
Now every Saturday my blood pressure goes up about kickoff time. I also find myself yelling at the television that everyone in the world knew that Ole Miss was going to onside kick the football, but the Razorback football team.
Ole Miss can keep the Train and Mississippi State can keep the funny comments of Leach.
I don't mind keeping the good ole boy that was given a C-. I guess sometimes you can't judge common sense.
Jeff Brasel is the Sports Editor for the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
