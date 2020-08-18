JASPER — Rather than join a new Arkansas Activities Association mandated sports conference the Jasper Board of Education gave its approval Monday night to allow the Oark School sports teams to compete as an independent school.
Under new alignment, the small, rural Johnson County school would have to send its basketball and other sports teams to compete against schools several hours away, such as Wonderview, Nemo Vista, Mt. Vernon-Enola and Sacred Heart. Only two schools are relatively close, Scranton and Western Yell County, said Jasper School District Athletic Director Brian Cossey.
Cossey said families were surveyed and almost all of them favored the school going independent. The negative side of being independent is the teams don't get to compete in district, regional or state tournaments for two years. However, the AAA's conference realignment cycle is two years, so when conferences are next redrawn, the school can choose whether or not to rejoin.
Cossey said the AAA will allow Oark to combine with either Kingston or Jasper schools this year in track. He said Oark will probably combine with Kingston this spring for track. Oark has traditionally had more success in track than basketball.
As an independent, Cossey said Oark will attempt to schedule teams from Deer and Mt. Judea as well as the several charter schools in and around Fayetteville and Fort Smith, "and not drive 2 1/2 hours on a Tuesday night."
Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel said the school district did seek a hardship waiver, but was turned down.
The school board also approved continuing the memorandum of understanding with the city of Jasper for its helping to maintain the baseball field at Bradley Park. The Jasper High School baseball team utilizes the field for its games, however, it did not have a season last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic which ended the school year early.
