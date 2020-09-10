Do parents and grandparents still put newspaper clippings of their kids on the refrigerator?
The fridge at my house is full of magnets, pictures and shopping lists from seven years ago. There are a few letters from the school regarding what the kids need to do in preparation for this school year. Those same letters from last year are still up there as well. Basketball and football schedules from the last 10 years are also keepsakes.
Then there are the usual pictures of what our kids looked like back before they could drive and actually needed us as parents in order to survive. Now they can reach any of the 15 boxes of cereal or multiple bags of chips and cookies on top of the fridge and can get into any cabinet of the house.
Maybe that’s why refrigerators get so full of stuff on the outside. They are an easy storage for almost anything and simple reminders of the good ole days.
They provide reminiscing moments every time we need some water in the middle of the night or while we’re waiting extended amounts of time for that one more cube of ice to come shooting out of the door. Just walking by a fridge can be a quick pick me up. A reflection back to times past. Back when kids smiled for pictures. Back when kids actually played with magnets and would move around the colorful letters to spell unrecognizable words. Back when things were much simpler. Back when we didn’t have to shut the world down because of a flu or cancel ballgames and burn down buildings if somebody gets their feelings hurt.
I need reminders that things can always be better.
I know that refrigerators were created to take care of stuff on the inside, but it helps us on the inside in so many ways as well. At least it does for me.
There is a picture of my wife’s grandparents on the side of our fridge. For some reason it catches my eye every time I walk by. It’s a good reason to smile.
The magnets from all of our vacations bring back more of the good memories as I’m deciding which of the leftovers I want to warm up first.
Don’t forget about all the Taco Bell packets and Chick-fil-A sauces that have their own drawer in the big box of miracles that we call a fridge. I worked long and hard to sneak out all those condiments so that they can sit in our fridge for months at a time.
I’m beginning to believe that this amazing contraption that we all have in our kitchen is more of a treasure chest than anything.
It even has its own ecosystem growing underneath amongst the ever-expanding realm of dust and random things that find their way down there.
Then there is the hidden world behind the box. That’s where all the fly swatters go to die. You’ll always find a ruler or a few clothes pins back there just like there are always hangars behind a washing machine and dryer.
The refrigerator has a special place in my heart. Over my lifetime, I’ve gotten to know many of them in very intimate ways.
Sometimes I’ll just open the doors and look at every single item. It’s an easy way to clear your mind. Often I forget why I even opened the door in the first place.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.