I am a big fan of rain.
I love hearing it hit the roof. I loved being at my grandmother Lora Taylor’s home and hearing the rain hit the tin roof.
As the world has stopped because of the Covid-19 virus, the games have also stopped. For anyone who thinks sports is extinct, has not paid attention.
There is still a ton of sports that are taking place, just not all of them have a final score.
It hasn’t been but a couple of years ago when the rain ruined the entire season. Even soccer, which plays in the rain, had to rearrange a lot of games because with the rain came lightning.
This year, the weather has been wonderful.
There has been rain and even a tornado in Everton, but if high school sports was still on schedule, there may have been one day missed because of the water.
Isn’t that the way it always seem to work.
Seniors are missing a complete senior season. This year is going to be one that has a lot of exceptions.
Colleges are not allowed to be face-to-face with seniors for recruiting. Seniors have to make decisions about colleges that are offering scholarships, some that have never set foot on a campus or met the teammates that they will spend the next four years of their lives with.
Will the Class of 2020 be able to transfer and not be penalized for moving? Is it the athlete’s fault that they picked the wrong college in which to play? They were not allowed to visit the college. Is it their fault for picking something that didn’t fit them?
I am feeling sorry for some Northark athletes. They had great seasons in basketball and now they are stuck without a team for next year.
Even though the rains are not heavy this spring, rain is falling on this season and choices that need to be made by our college coaches and high school athletes.
