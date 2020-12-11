One would think that Arkansas would be an anchor around the SEC neck.
The Razorbacks have not be exactly stellar in the two big sports — basketball and football.
Our future may be looking brighter, but when it comes to helping the conference, we have not been there.
Sure our baseball team has been good. Our gymnastic team has been nationally ranked, but other than a hit every once in a while, Razorback Nation has been an after thought when it comes to sports.
Another school that is an after thought is Vanderbilt.
The Commodores do not have an athletic department. Let that sink in. There is no athletic department to oversee the SEC member school.
Vanderbilt, about two decades ago, moved athletics to the Student Life Department. So, athletics is just another diversion on the campus like intramural flag football.
Speaking of football, the Vanderbilt football team is in need of someone to take over. First, Derek Mason was fired a couple of weeks back and things have been in a tailspin.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Vanderbilt had no kickers available for its game against Missouri. So, the school turned to the women’s soccer team to find someone to handle the duties. Sarah Fuller was the first woman to play in a Power 5 football contest.
In the world of COVID-19, Fuller was a perfect fit for Vanderbilt who had lost all kickers.
First, it is Vanderbilt football and Fuller was a Vanderbilt student. Secondly, she was a Vanderbilt student and she was breathing. Thirdly, she is 6-foot-2 and a Vanderbilt student that was enrolled in classes.
She has more characteristics than most Vanderbilt’s football players have.
All joking aside, she is a very accomplished athlete for the Commodore soccer team. She is known to have a strong leg.
Fuller wanted to play for her school, not as a woman in a man’s sport, but to help her school. It is called school pride. If Liberty called me into action for a pizza eating contest, I would be there.
It was reported that at halftime of the Missouri game, Fuller gave a speech to help motivate the team.
That speech didn’t really work. The Commodores were defeated by Missouri, 40-0.
Fuller did play once. She had a 30-yard kick off to begin the second half.
It seems that her speech created more problems. While the world was applauding her for being the first woman to play big-time college football, the team wasn’t real happy with her being there.
Last week Vanderbilt missed its game against Georgia. The reason given was that it was COVID-19 related.
However, sources have leaked and a few team members have mentioned that it wasn’t all COVID related.
It seems that Miss Fuller has ruffled some features with her approach to the game and lecturing the football team on their sideline demeanor during the Missouri game. She may be right, but respect is earned.
I’m sure adding fuel to the fire was the fact that Fuller was honored by the SEC. For her one 30-yard kick, Fuller was named co-SEC special teams player of the week.
I am sure players didn’t take kindly to the Sarah-come-lately and her honors.
During all of the football unrest at Vanderbilt, what coach would move to Vanderbilt?
It is my humble opinion that we should drop the Commodores and see which teams come running to be a part of the Southeastern Conference. There are plenty of good applicants that are in the southeastern part of the country. Of course, we don’t care about location. We took Misery. I mean Missouri.
Thanks goodness for Vanderbilt. The overall product that the Razorbacks have put on the field doesn’t look so bad now.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor for the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
