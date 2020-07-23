COTTER — The transformation that the Old Cotter High School Gymnasium has experienced to turn into the North Arkansas Youth Center at Warrior Park was a direct result of the community pulling together to make it happen. The impact locally is a testament to the value of the area’s history and the dedication of the neighboring people to create a facility where the youth of the area could congregate for good, wholesome fun.
The town of Cotter had grown to be the most populated area in Baxter County during the late 1920’s with its location being conveniently on the banks of the White River and along the Missouri-Pacific Railroad.
During the heart of the Great Depression, the Works Progress Administration employed local craftsmen for the building of a new high school and gymnasium at Cotter. During the timeframe from 1936 to 1938, both structures were constructed using rough-cut native stone brought in from Calico Rock. The architectural style from that period is still in full view today with the many archways, keystones, pilasters and unadorned lintels.
Much of the stonework is replicated on the interior of the building as the stage reflects the random patterns with a pilaster on each side formed of brown concrete.
The school operated from its opening in 1938 until a fire destroyed the high school in 1977. The gymnasium was used until 1978 when the new high school complex was completed.
Some of the most familiar and prestigious moments of the school’s early sports history comes from the 1964-1965 basketball season when Cotter’s Junior Warriors ended their run with a Class B State Tournament championship. The final win of the season proved to be the first state championship in Baxter County’s history and the only state title for Cotter.
The team finished the season with a 43-2 record. One of their losses was to a senior boys JV team in Missouri and the other was to the two-time defending state champion Greenbrier who they later defeated in the final game of the state tournament.
Shortly after, Arkansas ended state tournaments for junior boys. As that team continued through their school years, they won several district titles, but never were able to get past the semifinals of the senior boys state championship.
The trophy for the championship, the net from the final game and a signed ball sit in the trophy case at the current Cotter gymnasium.
The 50th Anniversary of the 1964-1965 squad was honored during Labor Day weekend of 2015 at the Cotter Alumni Reunion with many members of that team in attendance.
In the wake of the high school relocating farther down the road, restoration efforts have turned the old gym into the North Arkansas Youth Center and is making a difference in the lives of the local kids as well as the community.
The efforts to bring life back to the old gym after years of abandonment was quite the task. However, area involvement, multiple grants and many donations resulted in the useful application that it serves today thanks to the many hours of voluntary labor.
The project began in February of 1993 led by dedicated board members and community volunteers. The tearing down of the former ceiling and replacement was an extensive undertaking with nearly everything getting replaced. Bathrooms were brought up to floor level, the kitchen was revamped and the stands were restored to reflect the original design. The damage on the basketball court was repaired with a majority of the original hardwood still remaining. The Warrior painting on the west end of the gym and the peace pipe painting on the east end were among some of the many memories that were retained during the restoration.
Prior to the completion of the initial restoration, the gymnasium was entered in the National Register of Historic Places in September of 1995.
In 1996, the gym was dedicated as the North Arkansas Youth Center with a packed crowd in attendance.
Since the latest development of the gymnasium, the outreach program has been a busy and productive resource for the community.
Many functions have kept the building active over the years. Activities such as movie nights and lock-ins have brought in anywhere from 30-50 kids on any given Friday night. During the course of the year, basketball clinics, 3-on-3 tournaments and sporting leagues are scattered throughout the calendar. The youth center also participates in pickleball matches and will be able to incorporate the new tennis and basketball courts next to the building during the appropriate seasons.
After school programs are a popular attraction for the kids of the area with yearly memberships available at the individual and family levels.
Board members have been steadily researching grants and looking into fundraiser ideas to improve the old gymnasium as well as the adjoining property.
The North Arkansas Youth Center continues to be a volunteer-driven, non-profit organization with a mission to improve the historical integrity of the gym and Warrior Park. To volunteer or make a donation to the continuing enhancement of the “Building our Path” project, call (870)405-1330 or visit facebook.com/NorthArkYouthCenter .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.