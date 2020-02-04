OMAHA — Monday night was full of basketball as Omaha hosted Viola in an important 1A-2 basketball contest.
When the evening was over, the Eagles attempt at a victory came up short. Viola defeated the Eagles, 61-55.
In the third period, Viola scored 26 points. That scoring output moved Viola's lead to 48-36.
Hunter Isbell got the hot hand in the fourth period. The senior scored nine points on three 3-pointers. Devon Wolf added six points in the period.
Omaha outscored Viola, 19-13, in the last 8 minutes of the game.
The first period saw the Longhorns score a 15-10 lead. Omaha managed only eight points in the second period, but they outscored Viola by a point to make it a four-point affair at halftime, 22-18.
Leading Omaha in scoring was Isbell with 19 points. William Deckelman added 13, Wolf and Austin Isbell added six each, Cade Anderson five, Jayden Barber three, Dalton Evans two and Levi Rogers one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.