LEAD HILL — The referee’s whistles may have needed an overhaul after Tuesday night’s 1A-2 rivalry matchups between Omaha and Lead Hill.
The senior boys finale featured a stalled clock most of the contest as 71 free throws were attempted. Omaha ended the night with a 55-49 win over the home team Tigers.
Lead Hill won the senior girls game by a 39-32 score over Omaha.
In junior high action, the Junior Lady Tigers pulled away at the foul line to claim a 40-35 win over the Junior Lady Eagles.
Senior Boys
It came down to free throws in the final matchup of the night at Lead Hill. Omaha was held scoreless from the field but sank 21 charity shots in the final 8 minutes to take a 55-49 win over the Tigers.
Omaha led by as many as 12 points midway through the third quarter before Lead Hill made a run to get back in the ballgame.
T.J. Catron sparked an 8-2 run with a drive to the basket for Lead Hill. The Tigers then added the next three points at the stripe before Cody Paul sank a 3-pointer before the third-quarter buzzer to get Lead Hill within, 34-28.
The Tigers began the fourth with a John Fulton free throw followed by Catron getting a steal and then scoring and one down the court.
Leading by a 34-32 score, Omaha then added seven points from the foul line.
Lead Hill went on their own small run sparked by Dustin Turner scoring back-to-back baskets beginning with a putback and then scoring off an assist from Paul.
After a pair of free throws on both ends of the court, Lead Hill sophomore Will Mancinelli drained a trey from the right corner to tie the game at 43.
Five Omaha players combined for Omaha’s next 12 points at the foul line.
Lead Hill got a basket from Talan Hall along with a pair of freebies from Fulton while Omaha extended the lead at the line.
Mancinelli scored on a putback at the buzzer but Omaha’s lead was too much as the Eagles finished with a 55-49 win.
Omaha maintained the advantage in the first period with Hunter Isbell and William Deckelman each scoring five points.
Paul hit a pair of 3s to start the game for Lead Hill and Mancinelli added another five.
Omaha began the second frame with a 16-13 lead and extended the difference to a 26-19 edge led by four points from Austin Isbell.
Lead Hill battled back in the third by outscoring Omaha, 9-8, in the third before entering the fourth with a 34-28 deficit.
Hunter Isbell scored 16 points to lead Omaha and Austin Isbell finished with 15. Cade Anderson added nine, William Deckelman seven, Devon Wolf five, Ezra Hayes two and Levi Rogers one.
Catron scored 15 for the Tigers. Paul added 14, Mancinelli 10, Fulton seven and Turner three.
Senior Girls
Both teams struggled offensively in the senior girls contest, but Lead Hill got a lead in the second quarter and held on for a 39-32 win against Omaha.
After 3 scoreless minutes to start the game, Omaha’s Sydney Partee scored in the paint.
The next score came at the 2:48 mark when Lead Hill senior Kaya Huebner tied the game with a baseline jumper.
Taylor Tucker drove to the basket for a bucket in the final minute and Omaha led by a 4-2 score after the first segment.
Offense picked up in the second.
Omaha led by an 8-6 score before Lead Hill went on an 8-0 run to take its first lead of the game.
Charlie Nix drained a 3 from the right corner to start the run. Lily Norman then pulled down a rebound on defense and went the distance for a layup. Norman followed on the next possession with a 3-pointer to give Lead Hill a 14-8 lead.
Lead Hill controlled an 18-13 lead at halftime with Norman scoring the final nine Lady Tiger points of the first half.
The third period was another scoring slump for both teams as Lead Hill outscored the Lady Eagles by a 5-4 score.
Huebner added nine points in the fourth along with four from Kelsey Rogers.
Maddy Smith hit for eight points to lead Omaha in the final frame and Kaiden Carlton scored five points with a pair of baskets.
Lead Hill maintained the lead by outscoring Omaha, 16-15, to take the win.
Huebner finished with 16 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Norman added 13 points, Nix five, Rogers four and Izzy Bear one.
Omaha got 17 points from Smith. Carlton seven, Partee four and Tucker and Maria Bearden two apiece.
Junior Girls
Free throw shooting made the difference to start the night with Lead Hill’s Junior Lady Tigers earning a 40-35 win over Omaha.
Lead Hill trailed by a 10-9 score at the first break and evened the game at 18 apiece for halftime.
Scoring slowed in the third and Omaha fought back for a 22-21 edge to enter the fourth period.
Lead Hill collected 13 points from the charity stripe in the fourth while Omaha managed 13 points collectively.
The Junior Lady Tigers totaled 19 points in the fourth to end the contest with the victory.
Bella Huebner scored 27 points in the Lead Hill win. Malia Pearce added six, Presley Lemon four and Lilly Olmstead three.
Omaha’s Elaine Rasmussen scored 10 points. Lillian Gray eight, Drew McKinney seven, Taylor Evans five, Katelyn Rogers four and Tristan Kimberlin one.
