COTTER — Omaha stepped out of conference play on Tuesday night.
Playing Cotter, the Eagles were able to soar to a double-digit win over Cotter, 55-42.
Omaha bolted to its big lead in the second half.
After only leading, 28-26, after the first period, the Eagles held Cotter to four points in the third period.
During that 8 minutes, the Eagles moved ahead, 38-30, entering the final period.
Scoring 17 points in the fourth, Omaha was able to claim the double-digit victory.
Cotter started the game with a 13-11 lead after the first period. While the Warriors doubled their score in the second frame, Omaha scored 17 points to take the halftime bulge.
Leading Omaha in scoring was William Deckelman with 17 points. Austin Isbell added 14, Hunter Isbell 11, Cade Anderson nine and Levi Rogers four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.