OMAHA — It was conference basketball action on Friday night at Omaha when Calico Rock visited in 1A-2North play.
The home team senior boys of Omaha finished the night with a 59-39 win. The Lady Eagles fell prey to the Lady Pirates in a 41-30 loss.
In junior girls action, Omaha opened the night with a 34-17 victory.
Senior Boys
Omaha pulled away early and finished the game against the Pirates with a 59-39 win at home.
Cade Andersson scored eight points in the opening quarter along with five from both Austin Isbell and Devon Wolf as Omaha had a 20-6 edge at the first break.
Dalton Evans hit a 3 and a pair of field goals in the second quarter as the Eagles outscored the Pirates by a 12-10 margin to take a 32-16 lead into halftime.
William Deckelman, Isbell and Anderson each hit a shot in the third along with five buckets from the charity line to give Omaha a 43-25 advantage to start the final period.
Isbell poured out nine points in the final 8 minutes along seven from teammate Levi Rogers as Omaha added 16 points to subdue a 14-point effort from Calico Rock and finished with a win.
Anderson finished with 18 points to lead the Eagles to victory. Isbell added 16 points, Evans, Rogers and Wolf scored seven apiece and Deckelman four.
Senior Girls
The Lady Eagles fell victim to the Calico Rock Lady Pirates in a 41-30 contest.
Omaha faced a 7-5 deficit at the first break after field goals from both Baylee Jones and Maria Bearden to go with a free throw by Kaiden Carlton.
All of Omaha’s points in the second frame came from the free throw line. Bearden sank three shots and Sydney Partee had two.
Omaha entered the second half trailing by a 17-10 score and continued to fall farther behind.
Maddy Smith and Bearden each hit field goals but the Lady Eagles were outscored by a 10-4 difference.
It was a 27-14 score entering the final period.
Carlton had a hot streak of 12 points in the final minutes along with a bucket from Jones and another by Bearden to lead Omaha to a 16-point quarter.
Calico Rock held on by scoring 14 points in the fourth to finish with a win.
Carlton scored 13 points for Omaha. Bearden added nine, Jones four and Smith and Partee two apiece.
Junior Girls
The Omaha defense limited Calico Rock as the Junior Lady Eagles claimed a 34-17 win.
Calico Rock was limited to one field goal in each of the first two quarters as Omaha held a 7-2 lead at the first break and took a 14-4 lead at halftime.
Omaha scored 12 points in the third frame and Calico Rock could only manage three free throws.
The Junior Lady Eagles held a 26-7 advantage entering the final quarter.
Calico Rock scored 10 points in the final 6 minutes and Omaha scored eight points to finish with a win.
Drew McKinney led Omaha with 11 points. Elaine Rasmussen added nine points, Katelyn Rogers six, Taylor Evans five and Shelby Whitehurst three.
