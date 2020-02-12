OMAHA — Despite being only 18 miles apart on the road, Alpena and Omaha are in different conferences and different regions.
Tuesday night the two teams met in basketball action with Alpena coming up short. They lost the game, 78-46.
Omaha’s Cade Anderson and Austin Isbell team up for 59 of Omaha’s 78 points in the win.
Anderson made his living behind the arc with seven treys. He hit one in every period of the game. Isbell had 12 field goals and completed two three-point plays in the game.
Omaha held a 19-9 lead over Alpena after the first period. Isbell matched the Leopards’ first quarter point production.
In the second frame Anderson had eight of Omaha’s 14 points with Isbell getting the remaining six. Alpena scored seven points in the quarter.
After taking a 33-16 lead at halftime, Omaha started to score points in the third period. Five different players scored to offset the four points each by Trevor Woodworth and Kolbe Hicks of Alpena.
The Eagles led 55-27 after three periods.
Alpena ends the regular season at Valley Springs on Friday night. Kingston visits the Eagles Nest on Valentine’s Day.
Both teams start district tournament play next week. Alpena will play in the 1A-1 tournament at Kingston on Tuesday night against Deer. The Leopards are the No. 4 seed and the Antlers are No. 5. The game is at 7:40 p.m.
Omaha plays Bruno-Pyatt in the 1A-2 District Tournament that is being held in Omaha. The two teams square up at 7:15 p.m.
Leading Omaha in scoring was Anderson with 31 points. Isbell added 28, Hunter Isbell and William Deckelman seven each and Dalton Evans five.
Leading Alpena in scoring was Woodworth with 19 points. Nicholas Stone added eight, Peyton Johnson and Hicks six each, Bryce Martin five and Barron Ohler two.
