OMAHA — Home team fans at the Eagles Nest had plenty to cheer about on Friday night when the 1A-2 basketball schedule paired Bruno-Pyatt against Omaha.
All three games of the night went to the home team in big fashion.
The senior boys contest concluded the night with Omaha getting a 67-27 win. The Lady Eagles finished their contest with a 53-34 victory.
In junior high action, the Junior Lady Eagles rolled to a 49-8 conference win.
Senior Boys
Omaha scored as many points in the first quarter as Bruno-Pyatt did in the whole ballgame during a 67-27 win.
Cade Anderson and Hunter Isbell opened the game with a 3-pointer each and William Deckelman scored 11 points in the first 8 minutes to lead Omaha to a 27-12 edge at the first break.
Deckelman continued to roll in the second frame with seven more points while Austin Isbell and Levi Rogers each sank a pair of buckets as the Eagles outscored the Patriots, 20-4.
Dominic Giles scored all four points for Bruno-Pyatt and the Patriots trailed by a 47-16 score at halftime.
It was Marcus Morris scoring all the visiting team’s points in the third quarter with three Patriot points.
Omaha had five players score in the third with Dalton Evans hitting two buckets for four points.
The Eagles entered the fourth with a 58-19 lead and outscored Bruno-Pyatt by a 9-8 difference led by Rogers’ four points. Ezra Hayes scored three points along with two by Jayden Barber as Omaha cruised to the win.
Deckelman finished with 18 points in the victory. Hunter Isbell and Rogers added 12 points apiece, Austin Isbell eight, Evans and Barber four each, Hayes and Anderson three apiece, Landon Asbury two and Devon Wolf one.
Morris led Bruno-Pyatt with 13 points. Giles added 11 and Avery Baker three.
Senior Girls
Omaha took the lead in the second quarter and increased the lead to a 53-34 conference win over the Lady Patriots.
Bruno-Pyatt won the first quarter by an 11-10 mark led by five points from Trisha Lange.
Omaha’s Maria Bearden hit a pair of baskets in the Lady Eagles effort.
Omaha took over in the second frame with Kaiden Carlton scoring eight points and a bucket from Maddy Smith as the Lady Eagles doubled their opponent, 12-6, and took a 22-17 lead at halftime.
Macy Young and Shaylen Ricketts each scored five points for Bruno-Pyatt in the third.
The lead continued to grow as Smith scored 10 of Omaha’s 13 points in the third to begin the final frame with a 35-27 advantage.
Ricketts scored five and Young added a basket, but it was the final seven points for the Lady Patriots while Omaha poured out another 18 points.
Smith hit five field goals for 10 points as five players scored in the fourth for the Lady Eagles to finish with the win.
Smith scored 24 points in the win for Omaha. Carlton added 12 points, Bearden six, Taylor Tucker five and Baylee Jones and Sydney Partee five apiece.
Ricketts had 16 points for Bruno-Pyatt. Young scored nine, Lange seven and Destiny Akers two.
Junior Girls
The Junior Lady Eagles did plenty of damage early in the ballgame and cruised to a 49-8 win over the Junior Lady Patriots.
Omaha scored 19 points in the first 6 minutes and held Bruno-Pyatt scoreless.
The Junior Patriots managed three points in the second frame while Omaha added another 14 points to take a 33-3 lead at halftime.
Two baskets fell for the visitors in the third while the home team scored 13 points to enter the fourth.
Time flew in the fourth and a 3-1 margin went to Omaha.
Shelby Whitehurst scored 14 points in the Omaha win. Drew McKinney added 11, Katelyn Rogers seven, Taylor Evans and Lillian Gray four each, Gabriella Smith three and Mackenzie McCullough, Liz Mertens and Elaine Rasmussen two apiece.
Shannon King led the Junior Lady Patriots with five points. Holly Swafford added two and Lillian Buresh one.
