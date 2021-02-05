WESTERN GROVE — Conference races are winding down and the 1A-1East is no different.
On Thursday night, OMSD hosted Kingston at Western Grove for a three-game set.
The Bears claimed the senior boys game to end the evening, 82-58.
In the senior girls contest, Kingston took over the second for a 56-48 win.
Junior boys action didn’t want to end with a double-overtime contest that ended with Kingston earning a 59-49 win.
Senior Boys
The Bears maintained their spot at the top of the 1A-1East with an 82-58 win over Kingston on Thursday.
Gage Freeman scored 10 of his game-high 27 points in the first period. Add four points apiece by Zack Bolin and Marcus Bunch and OMSD had an 18-14 lead after the first period.
Kingston had four players in the second period hit two field goals. The Bears had five players find the bottom of the net.
OMSD got six points from Bolin in the second to lead a 24-point effort while Kingston was held to 16 points.
Kingston came out of halftime facing a 42-30 deficit and outscored OMSD by an 18-17 mark led by Trey Bowen’s sharp shooting from behind the arc with three treys. Zack Root added six points and Xander Stokes connected from downtown during the Yellow Jacket surge.
OMSD began the fourth period with a 59-48 lead and blew the game open in the fourth.
Kingston was held to 10 points while the Bears found 23 points. Freeman tallied another seven points while Ethan Brumley and Walker Robinson scored six apiece. Aidan Fletcher scored the remaining four points for the home team.
Freeman’s 27 points led the Bears while Bolin added 14 points. Bunch and Brumley added 10 apiece, Dom Giles eight, Robinson six, Fletcher four and Gavin Freeman three.
Kingston was led by Root’s 16 points. Stokes added 13 points, Payton Hartness 10, Bowen nine, Ethan Sprinkle six and Brayden Anderson four
Senior Girls
The senior girls game between Kingston and OMSD went to the Lady Yellow Jackets.
A strong showing in the second half led to a 56-48 win for Kingston.
OMSD got six points from Macy Young and four by Kaleena Ricketts in the early period as the Lady Bears built a 12-5 lead at the first break.
Mellia Johnson began to feel her offense in the second period as the senior scored 10 of Kingston’s points while Aliya Reynolds added another five.
OMSD got seven points from Brooklynn Baker in an 18-point effort and the Lady Bears had a 30-21 lead at intermission.
The second half was all Kingston.
Johnson scored 15 of Kingston’s 17 points in the third period and the Lady Yellow Jackets were able to tie the game at 38 apiece before entering the fourth quarter.
OMSD was held to 10 points in the final 8 minutes with Ricketts scoring four to go with Baker and Jailyn Jackson adding three apiece.
Johnson continued to find the bottom of the net with another nine points to go with three by Brooke Villines and three other players scoring two each.
Kingston outscored the Lady Bears by an 18-10 mark to take the win.
Mellia Johnson finished the night with 36 points to lead Kingston in the conference win. Reynolds added seven, Hannah Johnson six, Villines three and Libbie Johnson and Renee Pittman two apiece.
Baker scored 18 points for OMSD. Young added 15, Ricketts eight, Jackson five and Jordyn Jackson two.
Junior Boys
It took two extra periods for the junior boys game to decide a winner.
The Junior Yellow Jackets decided enough was enough in the second overtime and took over for a 59-49 win.
Regulation ended with both teams knotted at 42 apiece. Both teams tallied seven points in the first overtime and they added some more time on the clock.
Then Kingston exploded for 10 points while OMSD couldn’t find the bottom of the net.
The Junior Bears began the game with a big offensive quarter by outscoring Kingston, 18-9.
Kingston won the second period by a 15-8 score to make it a one-possession game before halftime, trailing 26-24.
Kingston took a one-point lead after the third period, 35-34, and the Junior Bears were able to tie the game before the end of regulation.
Chism Floyd led all scorers with 26 Kingston points. Colton Clemons added 13 points, Jaxon Woods eight, Eli Humphreys six and Ethan Clark and Caleb Parker three each.
Marcus Field and Walker Collins scored 13 apiece to lead OMSD. Cooper Baker added nine, Tate Dixon eight and Canon Morgan six.
