North Arkansas College hosted a 1A-1 game against Ozark Mountain School District and Lead Hill on Thursday.
OMSD took all three wins.
The senior boys contest ended with the Bears earning a 70-61 conference win.
In junior high action, the Junior Bears won, 41-21, and the Junior Lady Bears finished with a 46-24 victory.
Senior Boys
OMSD remains unbeaten in conference play after a 70-61 win on Thursday over Lead Hill at the Pioneer Pavilion.
Gage Freeman scored six points in the first period along with five each from Zack Bolin and Ethan Brunley to lead the Bears to a 19-12 edge after the first period.
Bolin was held without a field goal in the second, but still managed eight points at the foul line.
Cody Paul led the Lead Hill charge with five points along with four from Will Mancinelli to narrow the gap to a 33-30 score at halftime.
The third period made the difference for OMSD as Bolin exploded for another 13 points to lead a 23-point quarter. Lead Hill was held to 11 points and the Bears had a 56-41 lead with 8 minutes remaining.
The Bears put 14 points on the scoreboard in the fourth with Bolin collecting another 10 points. Marcus Bunch added four points and the Bears were able to hold off a late run by Lead Hill to secure the win.
Bolin finished with 37 points for OMSD. Freeman added 13, Bunch 11, Brumley five and Dom Giles and Gavin Freeman two apiece.
Mancinelli scored 17 points for the Tigers. Paul added 14 points, T.J. Catron 13, Mason Cain eight, Pierce Marshall five and Dustin Turner four.
Junior Boys
A defensive effort resulted in the Junior Bears earning a 41-21 win over Lead Hill.
Both teams played each other well in the first period and OMSD held a slim 9-8 lead after one period.
Lead Hill was held to one field goal and six points total in the next two periods while OMSD put 22 points on the board.
The Junior Bears also won the fourth period scoring by a 10-7 score.
Marcus Fields led OMSD with 13 points. Tate Dixon added seven points, Kooper Baker, Keegan Wiseman, Walker Collins and Canon Morgan four apiece, Cobie Chaney and Jayden Bradshaw two each and Dustin Carlton one.
Coda Lemon scored five points for lead Hill. Nolan turner, Desi Loomis and Wyatt Cross three each, Dillon Schultz, Cason Bunch and Zane Breger two apiece and Haygan Dotson one.
Junior Girls
The first game of the night was a runaway win for OMSD, 46-24.
The Junior Lady Bears jumped out to a 17-4 lead at the first break, but scoring slowed in the second period.
OMSD was held to four points while Lead Hill could only muster seven points.
The 21-11 lead for OMSD at halftime was extended to a 31-19 difference to begin the fourth quarter.
Another 10 points was added to the scoring margin in the fourth quarter as OMSD put up 15 points and Lead Hill was limited to five.
Joshanna Middleton scored 23 points in the OMSD win. Tara Yocham added eight, Jenna McAdams four, Kierra Klienart three and Alexis Campbell, Holly Swafford, Anny Stewart and Mary Nelson two apiece.
Bella Huebner scored 21 points for Lead Hill while Alexis Egger added three.
