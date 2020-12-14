WESTERN GROVE — It was a road conference game for Omaha High School as they visited Ozark Mountain School District’s Western Grove campus.
When the night was over, the home team left with three wins. The Lady Bears dismissed Omaha, 48-37, while the Bears cruised to a 70-31 win. The Junior Bears began the evening with a 32-31 win.
Senior Girls
Ozark Mountain put the game away in the fourth period for a 48-37 win.
The Lady Bears had only two field goals in the fourth period. Jordyn Jackson started the period with a long shot that was followed by a basket from Brooklynn Baker.
From that point on, it was all free throws for Ozark Mountain.
Baker was 4-of-4 from the line in the quarter. Ozark Mountain finished the fourth period hitting 10-of-15 free throws.
Jailyn Jackson and Baker each had a trey in the first period for Ozark Mountain to off set the long shot from Drew McKinney.
The Lady Bears led, 14-11, at the first break. In the scoring period Maria Bearden had six points for the Lady Eagles as the Ozark Mountain lead shrank to 23-22.
The game was tied at 33 entering the final period.
Leading Ozark Mountain in scoring was Baker with 14 points. Jailyn Jackson added 10, Jordyn Jackson nine, Skylar Shatswell seven, Macy Young six and Kaleena Ricketts two.
Omaha was led by Bearden with 15 points. Shelby Whitehurst added eight, Taylor Evans six, Jolie Rivera and McKinney three each and Elaine Rusmussen two.
Senior Boys
Omaha had eight players score, but Ozark Mountain had nine to score and the Bears left the building with a 70-31 romp.
Zack Bolin and Marcus Bunch combined for 14 first-period points as the duo helped the Bears to an 18-11 advantage.
That is when the Bears turned to defense. Ozark Mountain held Omaha to three free throws in the second period when Bolin pumped in nine points and Keagan Ricketts six. The Bears moved their lead to 35-14 score at intermission.
Scoring 20 more points in the third frame, the home team was just a point shy of activating the sportsmanship rule at the end of the third period. Ozark Mountain led 55-26.
Leading Ozark Mountain was Bolin with 24 points. Bunch had 12, Ricketts 10, Aidan Fletcher eight, Dom Giles six, Gage Freeman four and Ethan Brumley, Gavin Freeman and Walker Robinson two each.
Omaha was led by Devon Wolf with six points. Edden Moon added five, William Gray, Chase Curtis, Levi Rogers and Gabe Morrison four each and Ezra Hayes and Kaden Lee two each.
Junior Boys
Made free throws win ballgames. Omaha was 2-of-5 from the free throw line in the fourth period as the Junior Eagles fell to Ozark Mountain, 32-31.
Omaha’s defense held Ozark Mountain to just seven points in the first half.
The Junior Eagles led 6-5 after the first stop and 13-7 at halftime.
Three 3-pointers accompanied with five field goals allowed Ozark Mountain to move ahead, 26-23.
Leading Ozark Mountain in scoring was Tate Dixon with 14 points. Marcus Fields added 10, Walker Collins four and Kooper Baker and Dustin Carlton two each.
Omaha was led by Kurtis Arnold with seven points. Briar Whitehurst, Dalton Greenwood and Crey Markoffski five each, Sam Edwards three and Aidan Brumley, Jonathan McKinney and Noah Morrison two apiece.
