KINGSTON — The 1A-1East paired Ozark Mountain School District on the road against Kingston for basketball action on Tuesday.
OMSD won the senior boys contest over the home team, 68-37.
In junior high action, the junior boys game went to Kingston, 49-10, and OMSD took the junior girls game, 40-19.
Senior Boys
It was smooth sailing for OMSD as they visited Kingston and left with a 68-37 win.
Gage Freeman scored eight points early and Zack Bolin added seven from the field to put OMSD at a 17-7 advantage at the end of the first period.
The score continued to grow in the Bear’s favor toward halftime. Bolin tacked on another 14 points before halftime and Freeman scored five points to give OMSD a 43-13 lead at intermission.
Brayden Anderson and Trey Bowen hit the only field goals for Kingston in the third period while Zac Root and Darian Alexander combined for five free throws.
Kingston’s 10 points in the third were offset by 19 points from OMSD. The Warriors hit four shots from downtown and seven players scored.
OMSD took a 62-23 lead into the fourth.
Kingston had its biggest quarter in the fourth with 14 points.
Bolin ended the night with 24 points in the win. Freeman tallied 14 points, Aidan Fletcher six, Walker Robinson five, Marcus Bunch, Dom Giles and Kendell Smith four apiece, Gavin Freeman and Ethan Brumley three each and Brooks Willis one.
Bowen scored 15 points for Kingston. Payton Hartness six, Root and Alexander five each and Anderson three.
Junior Boys
Kingston began to build a lead in the second period and it continued to develop until the Junior Yellow Jackets defeated OMSD, 49-19.
OMSD faced an 11-9 deficit at the end of the first and a 22-14 score at halftime.
Kingston stoked the fire and led by a 40-18 score to start the fourth and then outscored the Junior Bears by a 9-1 score in the final frame.
Chism Floyd scored 25 points in the Kingston win. Eli Humphreys added 10 points, Ethan Clark seven, Colton Clemons four and Jaxon Woods three.
Marcus Fields scored seven points for OMSD. Kooper Baker and Walker Collins added four each, Dustin Carlton two and Canon Morgan and Tate Dixon one apiece.
Junior Girls
Offensive struggles for Kingston helped the Junior Lady Bears earn a 40-19 road win over Kingston.
OMSD put up 10 points in each of the first two periods while Kingston scored three points in the first period and nine in the second.
The 20-12 Junior Lady Bear lead at halftime grew to a 28-19 lead after three periods. Kingston was held scoreless in the fourth frame while OMSD added another 12 points.
Joshanna Middleton scored 20 points to lead the visitors. Tara Yocham added 12 points, Anny Stewart six and Alexis Campbell two.
Kingston got seven points from Lila Hartness. Rilee Pittman added six points, Callie Edgmon three, Paige Randall two and Mckinzey Coger one.
