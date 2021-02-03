VALLEY SPRINGS — A non-conference battle at the Tigers Lair on Tuesday left the home teams with a 1-1 outcome in the senior games.
Valley Springs lost the senior boys game to Ozark Mountain School District, 49-43.
The senior girls contest was a 3-point contest with Valley Spring earning an 81-49 win.
In the junior boys game, the Junior Tigers pulled away for a 48-42 win.
Senior Boys
Consistency paid off for OMSD as the Bears were able to take advantage of some scoring struggles for Valley Springs in a 49-43 win.
Valley Springs built a 15-11 lead after the first period led by some sharp shooting by senior Brock Lippe. Lippe scored 10 points to go with a 3 by Griffin Stuart and two by Colby Ketchum.
The Bears took the lead in the second period. Gage Freeman scored five points along with four from Zack Bolin to lead OMSD to a 12-point quarter.
Valley Springs was limited to seven points and the Tigers faced a 23-22 deficit at halftime.
OMSD outscored Valley Springs in the third frame by a 13-12 score. Bolin tallied seven points in the quarter to lead the Bears while Trell Trammell led the Tigers with four points.
The lead was two points for the Bears entering the fourth period, 36-34.
Bolin tacked on seven points to the scoreboard along with four by Freeman and a field goal by Gavin Freeman to post another 13 points for the visiting team.
Valley Springs was held to a nine-point effort with Ketchum claiming four of those.
Bolin scored 22 points in the contest. OMSD got 18 from Gage Freeman, Marcus Bunch four, Gavin Freeman two and Dom Giles one.
Lippe scored 15 points for the Tigers. Trammell, Stuart, Griffin and Hunter Reese scored six apiece and Jordan Cape four.
Senior Girls
Senior Whitney Coffelt lit up the nets from the very beginning to lead Valley Springs to an 81-49 win over the Lady Bears of OMSD.
Coffelt scored the first nine points for the Lady Tigers with three-straight shots from behind the arc. She added two more along with another basket before the end of the quarter. Cayley Patrick pitched in five points while Haylie Fry, Emma Graddy and Kamey Horn each put three points on the board.
Valley Springs began the second period with a 32-5 lead.
OMSD found a balance in the second period with Jailyn Jackson scoring 11 points to go with a 3 by Jordyn Jackson to post a 14-point quarter.
Coffelt hit her sixth 3-pointer of the night and Graddy hit her second as Valley Springs scored 15 points to extend the lead to a 47-19 game at halftime.
Patrick scored six in the third period to lead the Lady Tigers to a bigger lead as Valley Springs outscored the Lady Bears by an 18-7 score to start the final 8 minutes with a 65-26 advantage.
With the clock rolling, Valley Springs still managed 16 points led by Aidan Gorton’s seven points.
Macy Young scored 12 points in the last period as OMSD scored 21 points.
Coffelt led all scorers with 25 points that included seven 3-pointers. Patrick finished with 11 points, Gorton nine, Graddy eight, Fry seven, Horn six, Karyce Flud five, Halle Miller four, Chloe Avery three, Tara Lovell two and Maura Moore one.
Young tallied 16 points for OMSD. Jailyn Jackson added 13, Jordyn Jackson 10, Brooklynn Baker six and Kaleena Ricketts four.
Junior Boys
The third period made the difference as Valley Springs pulled away in the second half to post a 48-42 win.
The Junior Bears had a 23-18 lead at halftime but Valley Springs outscored their opponent by a 14-4 score to take the lead and begin the fourth period with a 32-27 edge.
OMSD scored 15 points in the last 6 minutes but Valley Springs added 16 to the score to take the win.
The Junior Bears had a 16-6 advantage at the end of the first period.
Levi Carey poured out 26 points to lead Valley Springs. Nate Helms added nine points, Keyton Carnahan six, Blain Roberson three and Bryer Soctt and Kaedon Roberts two apiece.
Canon Morgan led OMSD with 15 points and Walker Collins added 14. Cooper Baker scored nine points and Tate Dixon had four.
