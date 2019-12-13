I miss Johnny Basketball.
For those of you that don’t know who Johnny Basketball is, Johnny Taylor is the former basketball coach at Valley Springs. Taylor was also coach at Siloam Springs before moving to Valley Springs.
Taylor is an excellent coach. He takes his team and makes them successful with or without talent.
It doesn’t matter how good or great the other team is, his team will always be competitive forcing the other team to work hard to beat them.
One of my favorite tricks from Taylor is lining up his teams on the wrong end of the court when coming out of a timeout. He puts two boys under his basket to take the ball out of bounds and the other three players go to the other end to set up for offense when they are really on the defensive end. When the opponents come back on to the court, they just slide into defense on the wrong end of the court allowing his team to score an uncontested layup.
He pulled this trick twice in a regional tournament game against Osceola. The OHS fans were extremely mad at Johnny Basketball for “cheating.”
Taylor won the game with very little talent against a team that had four players play college basketball.
That experience can be seen in the NFL.
If you watched the New England and Kansas City football game on Sunday. You got a view of Johnny Basketball football on the national level.
The New England Patriots showed that they are to be feared no more.
When a team has to revert to trick plays in order to score points, they are a a lesser team.
New England has never feared anyone as the combination of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have created nightmares for coaches and opponents in the NFL for nearly two decades.
New England lines up and beats you. They don’t line up and trick you.
They play football. They are not Pulaski Academy.
New England has three losses this season. All three teams are the top teams in the AFC.
The Patriots have lost two games in a row. The dynasty has dropped two in a row.
It is hard to count the Super Bowl champs out, but they are making it easier to do so.
I have always been a fan of the Patriots, but I don’t mind the slide.
The Boston fans need a dose of bad football. They deserve it. The team that has given them so much in the last two decades is not where it wants to be right now.
Instead of the fans realizing that we lost a tightend before the season started and the team has several receivers that are not proven or known, they are expecting miracles. That was demonstrated by the nasty boos that the Patriot fans heaped upon their team at halftime.
Boston strong is something like Boston without a strong brain.
The Patriots are down and it may be a long time before they are ever up again.
As Elvis sang, “And now the end is near, so I face the final curtain…Regrets, I’ve had a few, but then again, too few to mention (spygate, deflategate) And more, much more than this…I did it my way.”
Happy trails Patriots.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
