I am happy that I get to see players on the football field on Monday. I am extremely happy for that.
However, I am not so sure about all of the rules and regulations that these teams will be facing over the next period of time. By period of time, I mean until June 30 when this phase of regulations will be revisited.
To start practice now, all coaches have to have their temperature taken before entering the school facility. Then the coaches in turn have to test each player.
The coaches have to go through a set of questions with each player and they have to document the answers.
Each of the questions are standard for the new Covid-19 world. I am just scared at what may happen.
Believe it or not, not every little teenager tells the truth. Are you up off the floor? I know that is a big statement. I know every momma and daddy believes everything that little Johnny says about the coaches and teachers, but yes some teenagers are not exactly perfect. It is time for parents to be parents and take the glasses off and see the truth.
Should one player lie about having been exposed to the virus and the practices, then the trouble starts. This trouble will come in the form of shutting everything down, completely down.
If one team is exposed to the virus because of one kid, then in my humble opinion, there will be no more teams.
It will not take long for the state to “nip it in the bud.”
The electronic over-sensationalizing media will jump over this situation quickly. Then CBS can show pictures of Italian football teams practicing and claim that they are Arkansas teams. I don’t know if CBS would know that Italian football is soccer and American football is well…football.
I don’t understand all of the rules yet for social distancing practices.
In football and volleyball, individuals can not have a ball in the first month of practice. However, basketball can have one as long as no one touches each other’s ball.
Baseball and softball teams are pretty much normal, except that when a player or coach is in the dugout they must be wearing a mask.
When they are on the field, they can be mask free.
Weight training has to take on a different look as well. Instead of one athlete spotting another when lifting, it has changed to two players spotting the one kid lifting.
This new rule puzzles me as well. A bar may be 6-foot long, but we will have three students in that 72 inch area.
I know this entire situation is new for everyone. Hopefully, things are getting well documented so we will know what to do the next round.
I love sports, but I am so scared that the one bad apple will spoil the fun.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
