DODD CITY — Despite never technically being considered a gymnasium, the Dodd City schoolhouse was used by the locals for many years as an indoor basketball court once the building was closed.
The lead and zinc mining boom of the late 1800’s created a surge of development in the area where Dodd City was founded among the Ozark Mountains of Marion County.
At one time, the town consisted of several general stores, three hotels, houses and tents strewn all down the hollow with over 3,000 people living there. Doctor Hempsal S. Dodd was one of the earliest settlers in the area and built the first gristmill and sawmill. The town was later named after him in 1888.
As quickly as the town was able to grow, it also soon perished when the mines stopped producing and the work was gone. Only a few from those families remain in the area today.
The original schoolhouse was destroyed in a cyclone around 1900 and a new two-story building was built that same year by the community.
Grades 1-8 were taught on the lower floor while the Oddfellow’s Lodge met in the upper room for their meetings. Atop the building was a large bell tower. The bell could be heard far in the distance as it rang to signal the gathering for school.
Running in front of the school was the headwater spring that led to East Sugarloaf Creek. It was perhaps the Civilian Conservation Corps or the Works Progress Administration that laid the rockwork at the school which includes an elaborate bridge over the stream and a rock wall that stretched across the front of the schoolhouse at the water’s edge.
In 1947, the last school year was taught with Duena Matlock being one of the final teachers as Dodd City consolidated with Yellville. At that point, the schoolhouse was used primarily as a community building for revivals, pie suppers and elections for the area. Among other things, it became a useful place for locals to be creative.
Area resident and former sheriff, Billy Joe Purdom recalls growing up in the Dodd City area and being one of the first to use the upper room of the schoolhouse as a basketball court.
“We were blessed to live in such a quality area and have such quality people to be with,” Purdom commented.
After permission from the elders, the local kids climbed the creaking steps and were able to turn the top floor into a gymnasium. Wood from the backing of an old bookshelf was cut in half and made a convenient backboard that was then secured to the rafters. The ceiling was estimated at 16-feet high which required an adjustment to shooting techniques.
History tells that the openings where windows once were, turned into the out of bounds area because if the basketball happened to go out the window, then it fell two stories and play would stop until the ball could be retrieved. A mesh wiring was later added to eliminate that problem.
A baseball team was also developed among the kids of the area and they were known as the Dodd City Ridgerunners back in the 1950’s and 1960’s. The team would play area squads including Pyatt, Peel and Welcome Ridge.
But as the framework of the schoolhouse began to age with time, so did the usefulness of the building.
Many memories were made in the old school including an area in the cloak room of the second floor where many of the kids had carved their names into the wood. The bell that hung atop the bell tower was also of memorable importance.
Sadly, the majority of those things are gone today as the bell was stolen in 1978 and then the building was burned one night after being vandalized around 2004.
All that remains today is the rock bridge, the steps leading up to the schoolhouse and the foundation of the building amongst many bushes, thorns and trees.
People visiting the area are likely to drive right past it without noticing as the growth of the foliage has taken over the once popular section of the former town. Much like the rest of Dodd City, only a few visible signs bring awareness to the past history of the schoolhouse.
