PRAIRIE GROVE — Berryville missed two free throws in the closing minute of overtime.
Those freebies cost the Lady Bobcats a chance to continue its season as the squad fell to Pea Ridge, 52-51, in the 4A-1 District Tournament being held at Prairie Grove.
Berryville scored the last five points of regulation to tie the contest at the end of regulation.
Kelsey Smith nailed a trey and Faith Kelley added the tying bucket.
Pea Ridge started overtime with a basket.
Berryville's Jordan Estepp tied the contest.
The Lady Blackhawks scored the next four points at the charity stripe.
Lexy Anderson nailed two freebies with 45 seconds left to pull the Lady Bobcats back within two.
With 26 seconds remaining, Pea Ridge hit a free throw to take a three-point advantage.
Estepp took a point off of the Lady Blackhawk lead and with 21 seconds left, Anderson made it a one-point contest.
Berryville's defense forced Pea Ridge into a five second call. The Lady Bobcats were unsuccessful in scoring to force an end to their season.
Pea Ridge led 14-13 after the first period. The Lady Bobcats had three 3-pointers in the first quarter as Lilli Compton had two and Smith had one.
In the second period, Pea Ridge doubled its lead to two points.
Compton and Smith each had a trey with Anderson hitting the first and last field goals of the quarter.
Pea Ridge moved its lead into the double digits before settling into a 39-32 lead after Smith hit a trey with 29 seconds left in the third period.
Smith led the Lady Bobcats with 18 points. Compton pumped in 12, Anderson nine, Estepp seven and Kelley five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.