It is good to have a two game lead in the conference standings.
That gives a chance to have a bad game and still be in control of its future. That was the case for the Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College.
Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Pavilion, the Lady Pioneers could not get its offense and defense working at the same time as the squad lost a 93-91 double overtime contest to Southern Arkansas University Tech.
The game was tied at 75 at the end of the regulation and 83 at the end of the first overtime.
Northark had to climb back to force a tie at the end of the first overtime.
The team was down by seven points at 82-75.
Baylea Smith scored and that was followed by a Leah Shellnut free throw. Savanna Collins drained a trey to pull Northark within a point with a little more than a minute left.
Smith added two more charity tosses for the Lady Pioneers to give the team a one-point advantage.
The Lady Rockets hit one free throw to tie the contest.
Northark never gained the led in the second overtime.
The Lady Pioneers started the game with a 19-13 lead. The squad moved to 39-24 at intermission.
Northark managed only 13 third-period points as the Lady Rockets were 10-of-10 at the free throw line to make it a 52-51 affair entering the final period.
Leading Northark in scoring was Collins with 30 points. Kelcee Hopper added 14, Tori Hayes 12, Smith nine, Shellnut eight, Chaney Scott seven, Cheyenne Shelton six, Casey Wallace three and Madison Moore two.
