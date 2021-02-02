EROS — It was a hot time in the Bruno-Pyatt gym on Monday night.
Deer invaded Eros for a series of 1A-1East matchups against Ozark Mountain. When the night was over, Ozark Mountain won all three contests.
The senior boys game went to the Bears, 58-42. Ozark Mountain won the senior girls game, 54-44, and the junior girls game, 51-18.
Senior Boys
The free throw line was kind for Ozark Mountain. The Bears connected on 24 attempts to post a 58-42 win.
Zack Bolin shot 26 free throws. He made 22 of those and finished the night with 40 points.
Bolin scored all seven points for the Bears in the first period as the home team held a 7-6 lead at the first break.
In the second period, Bolin chipped in 14 points to offset the three 3-pointers scored by Deer’s Landon Rhoades.
Ozark Mountain led at halftime, 25-21.
The Bears cruised into the fourth period with a 42-31 edge.
Following Bolin in scoring was Gage Freeman with six points. Marcus Bunch and Gavin Freeman four each and Dom Giles and Ethan Brumley two apiece.
Deer was led by Rhoades with 15 points. Avery Young added 13, Keegan Middleton eight and Dale Dotson six.
Senior Girls
A big first period led Ozark Mountain senior girls to a 54-44 win.
The Lady Bears got six points from Macy Young and five from Brooklynn Baker to move to a 20-5 lead after the first period.
Both teams hit the nets for 17 points in the second frame.
Deer outscored Ozark Mountain, 9-7, in the third period and, 13-10, in the fourth. However, it was not enough to garner a win.
Leading Ozark Mountain was Kaleena Ricketts with 12 points. Jailyn Jackson added 11, Baker 10, Young eight, Jordyn Jackson seven and Skylar Shatswell six.
Ashlyn Denniston had 14 points for Deer. Bryleigh Davis added 13, Ashlyn Davis 10, Jade Williams three and Jessica Dotson and Olivia Heffley two each.
Junior Girls
Ozark Mountain scored 30 points in the first half on the way to posting a 51-18 win over Deer in junior girls action.
The Junior Lady Bears led 20-6 after one and 30-10 at halftime.
Leading Ozark Mountain in scoring was Anny Stewart with 15 points. Kierra Kleinert added 13, Tara Yocham and Joshanna Middleton six each, Kelly Middleton four, Alexis Campbell three and Jenna McAdams and Jazmin Roulain two each.
Deer was led by Ila Casey with five points. Aurora Gilmore, Laney Daniels and Kaylynn Bryant three each and Brookyn Tennison and Jayden Middleton two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.