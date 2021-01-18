In a contest played at North Arkansas College, the Ozark Mountain Bears and the Jasper Pirates met in 1A-1East play.
When the game was over Friday night, the Bears escaped with a 61-53 win.
In a junior boys game, the Junior Bears whipped Jasper, 53-30.
Senior Boys
The first quarter scoring difference was what Ozark Mountain School District used to post a 61-53 win over Jasper.
Taking a 15-9 lead after the first period, the Bears had a lead to work with.
The second period saw Pirate sophomore Huston Davidson score 10 points for his team with senior teammate Sam Parker pitching in five points which included a trey.
Zack Bolin of OMSD hit for eight and Aiden Fletcher added six as the Bears added a single point to their advantage.
Parker got hot for Jasper in the second and scored nine points as the Pirates made it a 46-41 game with one quarter left.
The Bears only hit 5-of-10 free throw attempts in the fourth period, but it was enough to offset the eight point effort of Mason Morgan of Jasper.
Leading Ozark Mountain in scoring was Bolin with 21 points. Gage Freeman added 11, Marcus Bunch nine, Dom Giles seven, Fletcher six, Ethan Brumley four and Gavin Freeman three.
Jasper was led by Parker with 17 points. Davidson added 13, Morgan 10, Forrest Siebert eight and Calvin Smith and Warren Clark two each.
Junior Boys
Eight Ozark Mountain players scored as the Junior Bears defeated Jasper, 53-30.
Ozark Mountain blew the game open in the third period. The Junior Bears outscored Jasper, 19-6, despite going 1-of-10 from the free throw line.
After pulling out to a 16-10 lead after the first period, Ozark Mountain grew the advantage to 28-18 at the midway point.
Heading into the fourth period, Ozark Mountain led, 47-24.
Leading the Junior Bears in scoring was Tate Dixon with 21 points. Walker Collins added 11, Keegan Wiseman six, Marcus Fields, five, Canon Morgan, Mason Gilmore and Cobie Chaney three each and Kooper Baker one.
