CAVE SPRINGS — Harrison’s second trip to The Creeks in Cave Springs earned them a medalist honor.
As a team, they finished the 18 holes on Tuesday with a pair of second-place finishes.
Harrison’s Halle Marseilles finished with the low round of the day in the senior girls division but the Lady Goblins were still 18-strokes back with a second place finish behind Farmington.
Farmington also took the senior boys division while Harrison was second on the team leaderboard.
Senior Girls
An 85 from Marseilles led Harrison’s card of 280 which was good for second place. Farmington took the top spot with a team total of 262. Shiloh Christian was third after a 299.
Riley Richardson shot a 95 for the Lady Goblins while Ella Kaye Spry tallied a 100.
Senior Boys
Farmington shot a 237 to win the event at Cave Springs. Harrison was a distant second with a 277. Shiloh Christian had the medalist honoree but finished third as a team with a 281.
Harrison was led by Nicholas Thiel’s 86. Reggie Grant added a 95 and Owen Styles was next after a round of 96. Blaise Bonds shot a 109.
