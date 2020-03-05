CHARLESTON — The Bergman Panthers made their first trip to the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament in nine seasons.
However, the trip was ended quickly as the Panthers fell to Dumas, 55-35, in the game held at the Tiger Center on the campus of Charleston High School on Wednesday night.
Coming into the state tournament, the Panthers were the No. 3 team from the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament. Bergman was the second squad to fall from the region as Clinton lost in a contest to Drew Central.
Dumas used an 11-2 run over the last of the first period and the beginning of the second frame. The Bobcats took a double digit lead during the streak.
Asher Fultz and Elijah Royce each scored for Bergman after collecting offensive rebounds. The score was 10-8 with 3:06 left in the opening frame. Royce hit six of the first eight points for the Panthers.
After Royce’s sixth point, Dumas started its run.
They moved the lead to 14-8 at the first break.
Dumas stared the second with the opening basket before Shelton Welsh hit the Panther deuce in the Dumas run.
A 3-pointer and a layup pushed the Bobcat lead to 21-10.
A.J. Van Lear broke the Dumas run with a trey from the left corner.
Dumas came back and scored before Royce ended the Bergman scoring in the first half with a free throw.
With a 23-14 lead, Dumas held the basketball the last 1:49 of the first half and scored on a banked shot to move ahead, 25-14, at intermission.
The second half saw the Bobcats slow down the game.
Bergman only had eight possessions in the third period that netted two scores. Fultz hit a trey at the 4 minute mark and freshman Walker Patton hit one with 1:16 left.
Dumas only added one point to its lead in the frame. The Bobcats led 32-20 with 8 minutes left.
Opening the final frame with two buckets in the first minute, Dumas held a 16-point lead over the Panthers.
Royce hit a three-point play before Dumas scored again.
Bergman never hit two shots in a row the rest of the way. Every time the Panthers scored, so did the Bobcats.
Welsh hit a basket and a 3-pointer, but the Bobcats answered each shot.
Chance Carter hit a trey and a second-chance bucket, but the Bobcats answered each of the shots.
Carter’s last bucket came with 3:27 left in the game. That started an eight point run for the Bobcats.
Van Lear netted the last points of the game for Bergman with a pair of free throws.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Royce with 10 points. Welsh added seven, Van Lear, Fultz and Carter five apiece and Patton three.
