EUREKA SPRINGS — Last season the Yellville-Summit and Eureka Springs senior boys contests were to determine the league championship.
This season, the contest between the two teams on Tuesday night earned the Panthers a guaranteed trip to the regional tournament. The Panthers downed Eureka Springs, 66-42.
In other action, the Yellville-Summit senior girls fell to the Lady Highlanders, 62-21 while the Junior Lady Panthers claimed a 40-14 win over Eureka Springs.
Senior Boys
Yellville-Summit opened the game up in the third period on the way to posting a 66-42 win over Eureka Springs.
The Panthers have a big showdown with Flippin on Tuesday night.
Leading, 31-22 at halftime, the Panthers scored an 18-4 advantage in the third period.
Ben Cantrall started the scoring in the third with two free throws. That was followed by a Briten Roberts bucket.
Holiday Derosier hit a free throw and then added a bucket to continue the Panther offense in the third period.
A trey by Cantrall was followed by four points each from Dersoier and Roberts to complete the quarter with the Panthers on top 49-26.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was David Derosier with 23 points. He hit seven treys in the period. Cantrall added 11, Roberts nine, Holiday Derosier and Kyle Dobbs seven each, Jadan Bardin three and Dawson Walker, Eli Cagle and Cody Sutterfield two apiece.
Senior Girls
Eureka Springs scored 40 first-half points on the way to a 62-21 win.
The Lady Panthers of Yellville-Summit managed 10 first-period points, but found themselves down, 26-10, at the first break.
After only four in the second frame, the Lady Panthers fell behind, 40-14, at the midway point.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Jacy Riddle and Allie Edmonds with seven points each. Mariah Crespino added three and Hailey Layton and Avery Dearmore two each.
Junior Girls
After a slow start, Yellville-Summit got it rolling and collected a 40-14 win over Eureka Springs in junior girls action.
The Junior Lady Panthers led, 3-2, at the end of the first period. Then the squad went on a 29-4 run with Eureka Springs scoring all four points in the second frame.
Yellville-Summit held a 16-6 lead at the second stop and a 32-6 lead heading into the fourth.
Leading the Junior Lady Panthers in scoring was Kinley Morris with 16, Kambree Gibson added nine, Abby Methvin seven and Addison Decker and Sierra Burrow four each.
