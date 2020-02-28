EUREKA SPRINGS — Fourth-quarter scoring can make or break a team.
Yellville-Summit (18-8) found that out by going 6 scoreless minutes in the fourth quarter of the Class 2A West Region Tournament opening round game against Hackett (10-15).
The Panthers ended their season with a 48-42 loss to the Hornets.
Yellville-Summit outscored Hackett by a 13-8 difference in the third period to take a 30-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hackett struck first with a 3-pointer but the Panthers hit right back when Briten Roberts crossed a pass to Cody Sutterfield for a trey at the left wing to go back ahead. Eli Cagle made it a 35-32 lead after a pair of free throws.
The next 6 minutes were not very fruitful for the Panthers as Hackett went on a 14-0 run to take the lead for good.
Holiday Derosier found Ben Cantrall cutting to the basket to give Yellville-Summit a bucket with 49.8 remaining to end the scoring drought. Ryan Fletcher then hit from the left wing for a 3 and Roberts earned a steal on defense that finished with Derosier scoring from an offensive rebound but the final buzzer sounded with the Panthers closing out the season with an opening round regional loss.
Yellville-Summit trailed by a 9-6 score at the first break with David Derosier, Holiday Derosier and Kyle Dobbs each scoring in the post.
Cantrall added two field goals in the second period while the team shot 7-of-8 at the free throw line and faced a 21-17 deficit at halftime.
Cantrall drained a 3 to start the third period and five-straight points from Holiday Derosier gave the Panthers a 25-23 lead at the 5:01 mark.
Fletcher and Roberts each scored before Sutterfield hit a free throw in the final minute of the third to give Yellville-Summit the one-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Holiday Derosier and Cantrall led the Panthers with nine points apiece. David Derosier added six points, Fletcher and Sutterfield five apiece, Roberts four and Dobbs and Cagle two each.
