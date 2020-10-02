BIGELOW — Yellville-Summit has found themselves in a new football conference this season.
Two weeks into the league season, the Panthers are finding themselves on the short end of the scoreboard. Friday night after a trip to Bigelow, west of Conway, the Panthers fell, 47-21.
With the loss, Yellville-Summit falls to 1-4 overall on the season. The team is 0-2 in league play.
Yellville-Summit fell to Hector last week.
The Panthers trailed in this contest, 41-7, at intermission.
In the second half, the Panthers put two touchdowns on the scoreboard to close the gap to the final score.
On Friday night, the Panthers will be back at home. Yellville-Summit will host Quitman as they continue 2A-4 action.
