YELLVILLE — Yellville-Summit won the final two games last season and then held Two Rivers to six points last Friday while pouring out 42 points of offense in the season opener.
This week, the Panthers are opposite the 3A-3 Bobcats of Corning High School who struggled to find the end zone on anything other than defense.
Yellville-Summit head coach Lucas Morris is aware of what the Bobcats are capable of doing and is planning accordingly.
“They run a Wing T type offense with a wing and a slot,” Morris noted of the Corning offense. “They like to run midline and sweep with a fullback that runs really hard and they have a couple of speedy backs who can tote the mail.”
Preparation on the Panther’s part should have them ready on defense.
“We must play disciplined and read keys,” the coach commented on how they will stop the Corning offense. “We even had a day of defense with not football just to ensure we were reading it correctly.”
On the other side of the ball, Yellville-Summit is game planning to get more players involved on the outskirts of the offense.
Corning will try to create problems with a 4-3 defense that will create pressure and be quick off the ball. The Panther coach believes the Bobcats’ offensive and defensive lines will be “the best we have seen so far, so I’m ready to see how we react and how we step up to the challenge.”
Disciplined has been a key word for Morris and the Panthers.
“Work hard and push our conditioning level,” Morris has told his team this week. “We have to be able to separate ourselves in the second half.”
Fixing the negatives from last week’s game will be the key to the game according to Morris.
“We must stay disciplined,” he said. “There were way too many penalties last week. We have to clean those up.”
Morris sees the hard work translating from practice and sees the leaders on the team as important vessels to carry that out onto the field.
“Morale is definitely up,” Morris commented on his team. “Kids don’t like to condition, but are starting to see it paying off on Friday nights. Good, bad or ugly, we have to keep pushing.”
As the preparation leads up to the 7 p.m. kickoff at Panthers Stadium, Morris will have a simple message to his team, “Play hard, play fast and have fun.”
Team members include: Ben Cantrall; Jayven Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Connor Crain; Kai Sperry; Briten Roberts; Luke Harter; Jake Sills; Robert Howell; Caiden Curtis; Tristin Fellows; Caiden Geier; Dawson Dillard; Lucas McVay; River Shephard; Christian Murphy; Caleb Rogers; Tyler Barrett; Cade Tilton; A.J. Jones; Daniel Maxwell; Evan Schalla; Hunter Smith; Caden Chillcut; Aiden Sutterfield; Austin Howard; Jacob Smith; Larry Long; T.J. Raimondi; and Kirk Knapp. The team is coached by Lucas Morris. Assistant coaches are Clark Gustin and James Rhodes.
