NEWARK — Week 3 was quite a bit different for the Yellville-Summit Panthers.
Friday night lights turned into Saturday sunshine as the green-and-white hit the road for a date with the Timberwolves of Cedar Ridge in the final non-conference game of the season.
The first game of the year was a big win for the Panthers. The second game was a big loss. This third game was a one-possession contest the entire way.
Yellville-Summit held a 14-8 lead midway through the fourth period but the final score went the way of the Timberwolves and the Panthers now move to a 1-2 record on the year.
Yellville-Summit head coach Lucas Morris summed it up in just a few words, “We let one get away.”
The date and time were the obvious differences to affect the normal schedule that teams prepare for on a game day, Morris noted a few others.
“Just the time of activities leading up to the game,” Morris commented on the changes. “We came in to eat breakfast and got on the road. By the time we get off the bus it’s lunch time, but it’s time to get ready for a game.”
Even with those differences, the Panthers found some success.
“We found a way to run the ball,” said the coach. “We were missing that last week after (Jake) Sills got injured on the first drive of defense.”
With scoring sparse, every possession can have a big implication on the game and the Yellville-Summit defense can look back on a few of those.
“Our defense played really well,” Morris commented on the defensive performance. “We had two breakdowns in coverage. They had a kid make a really good catch after it was batted away and came off a foot to pop back up.”
The Panther coach continually noted how hard both teams played through the entirety of the game but notes that there are still things to work on.
“We’re still struggling with snaps three games in,” he said. “We have to develop some consistency.”
The Panthers will hope to get their rhythm back on Friday when they return home to host the Wildcats of Hector to begin the 2A-4 schedule.
