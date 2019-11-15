The Junior Panthers of Bergman are on their way to the finals of the Lead Hill Junior Boys Tournament.
Thursday’s semifinals matchup against the Junior Yellow Jackets of Kingston ended in a double-digit 56-41 win for Bergman.
Both teams put up eight points in the first quarter and Bergman began to put distance between the two squads in the second period.
The Junior Panthers outscored Kingston by an 18-11 margin in the second to take a 26-19 lead into halftime.
Bergman continued to grow the lead in the third and opened the fourth quarter with a 42-31 advantage.
Bergman outscored Kingston by a 14-11 mark in the final 6 minutes to advance to the finals of the tournament with a 56-41 win over the Junior Yellow Jackets.
Walker Patton led the Junior Panthers with 21 points in the win. Mingo Kennedy finished with 14 points, Bryson Bauer scored 11 points, Brayden Oleson seven, Kaden Ponder two and Tristen Pritchett one.
