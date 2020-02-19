DECATUR — Yellville-Summit had both of its senior high teams in the semifinals of the 2A-1 District Tournament which ensured a spot in next week’s regional tournament.
Tuesday night’s action in the semifinals only moved one Yellville-Summit team to the district finals.
The No. 2 seeded Panthers won in the final seconds to move past the host team Decatur, 43-41.
In the senior girls bracket, Yellville-Summit struggled offensively and was defeated by Cotter, 47-23.
Senior Boys
Yellville-Summit played from behind the entire contest and a pair of free throws in the final second gave the Panthers a 43-41 win over Decatur.
The Panthers trailed by a 32-27 score to start the fourth period and freshman David Derosier scored 13 of Yellville-Summit’s 16 points in the fourth period including the game winning free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Decatur led by a 9-7 score at the end of the opening period with Derosier hitting his first 3 of the game along with two points from both Kyle Dobbs and Ryan Fletcher.
The lead increased for the Bulldogs as the Panthers were outscored by a 12-6 score in the second and Yellville-Summit faced a 21-13 deficit at halftime.
The Panthers fought back in the third period led by five points from Ben Cantrall as Yellville-Summit outscored Decatur by eight points to narrow the margin entering the fourth period.
Derosier finished with 18 points for the Panthers. Fletcher added six, Dobbs, Cantrall and Cody Sutterfield five each and Briten Roberts two.
Yellville-Summit will face Flippin on Friday at 8:30 in the finals.
Senior Girls
The Lady Panthers ended their run in the district tournament after a 47-23 loss to Cotter in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Yellville-Summit was short on the scoreboard by an 11-1 mark at the end of the first period and the second period watched the margin grow before halftime.
Mariah Crespino hit a trey to end the second quarter and the Lady Panthers trailed by a 28-8 score at halftime.
Allie Edmonds hit two buckets in the third period while Crespino drained a pair of free throws to account for all six Lady Panther points in the third.
Cotter tallied another 15 points to increase the Lady Warrior lead to a 43-14 score to begin the fourth period.
Yellville-Summit outscored Cotter by a 9-4 mark in the final frame led by four from Crespino. Kambree Gibson added three points in the fourth and Avery Dearmore hit a field goal.
Gibson scored six points to lead the lady Panthers. Crespino added five, Edmonds and Mattie weaver four apiece and Jacy Riddle and Dearmore two each.
