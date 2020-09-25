YELLVILLE — Games begin to take on much more meaning once Week 4 rolls around in the high school football realm.
On Friday night at Panther Stadium in Yellville-Summit, the Panthers welcomed their first conference opponent since moving to the 2A-4 after years in the 3A-1.
The Wildcats of Hector lined up opposite the home team and were able to showcase their running and passing skills while the Panthers were unable to stop their opponent on their home field. The cat battle went to the Wildcats over the Panthers, 43-6.
Yellville-Summit’s defense made the first highlight of the game when River Shephard recovered a fumble while on defense. The Panther’s first possession resulted in a punt.
Hector scored the only touchdown of the first period on a 59-yard pass downfield to get on the board. A.J. Jones blocked the PAT for Yellville-Summit and the Panthers trailed, 6-0.
Hector added another touchdown in the second period before the Panthers were able to find the end zone.
Trailing 14-0, Yellville-Summit featured their newest quarterback when Aaron Robinson took the snap under center and delivered a 9-yard strike to Caiden Curtis. A pair of runs by Ben Cantrall got the Panthers a first down after facing a fourth-and-short at the Wildcat 38-yard line. Robinson then hit a short pass to Robert Howell before connecting on a deep throw to his former quarterback. Briten Roberts rolled out to the right and Robinson dropped a floater right into his hands for a touchdown pass that put the Panthers on the board, down 14-6.
Hector added another touchdown before halftime and held a 22-6 lead at the break.
The Wildcats found the end zone twice in the third and Shephard provided the bright spot with his second fumble recovery just before the end of the third period.
The fourth period reached a 43-6 score after a heavy dose of run plays put the Wildcats in the end zone for the final score of the game.
Lucas McVay fell on a fumble in the final minutes of the game and Howell got in on the defensive action when he recovered a fumble after a punt before the very end of the game.
The Panthers fall to a 1-3 record overall and 0-1 in 2A-4. Yellville-Summit will continue their conference season when they travel to Bigelow on Oct. 2.
